Culture calendar for the Wellington region - Feb 17-19

Fringe Festival

The Fringe Festival runs until March 11. Here are some upcoming highlights. Tickets: fringe.co.nz

Arawhata

Hannah Playhouse, Feb 17-19, 7pm, $30+

Arawhata harmoniously weaves together culture and the essence of underground Ballroom. Wellington Ballroom is a collective that started in 2020 uplifting the underground culture of Ballroom establishing space for QIPOC to call a home, away from home.

Wonderful

Te Auaha - Tapere Nui, Feb 17-19, 3.30pm, 7.30pm, $15+

Wonderful is the story of the divine Lady Hermione and her loyal butler Roberts, as they grapple with the important issues of modern life - biscuits, trousers and sausages. Set in England, during the notorious roaring 1920s, its characters cast aside the darkness, despair and bad poetry from the Great War.

Supplied Wonderful, at the Fringe Festival, is the story of the divine Lady Hermione and her loyal butler Roberts.

The Tempest

The Dell, Wellington Botanic Gardens, to Feb 25, 7pm, $20

Celebrating the 40th year of Wellington Summer Shakespeare, The Tempest, a hopeful and inspiring eco-ethical production will explore the nuanced and complex human (and more-than-human) relationships on this beautiful planet.Tickets: fringe.co.nz

Getting Home

Online, Feb 17 – March 11,$10 - $15

This one-woman show was born from a Singapore-Melbourne collaboration, beautifully shot and recorded as a film that is accessible online during the entirety of NZ Fringe.

Access

Te Auaha Gallery, Feb 22-25, 7pm, $18-$22.

Provocative and award-winning interactive performance artwork by Hamish Annan explores human connection and emotional vulnerability. Access invites people into direct contact with authentic emotional expression. Feelings ripple through the performer and audience as this dynamic work moves between the personal and the communal.

Taioro Ki Te Ao

BATS Theatre - The Stage, Feb 23-26, 2pm, 6pm, $10-$25

Taioro ki te Ao speaks to colonisation, indigenous challenges and some of the modern-day issues faced in Aotearoa through the perspective of one wahine Māori (Māori woman). This chamber music experience highlights the importance of acknowledging indigenous narratives. Featuring Sharn Maree Ngāpuhi, Te Whānau-ā-Apanui - Spoken Word, Donald Maurice - Viola and Sherry Grant - Piano. Written by Sharn Maree and composed by Anthony Ritchie.

LOVE/LOVE/LOVE/LOVE/LOVE

Te Auaha, Feb 21-25, 8pm, $15-$30

A blatant, new conversational dance exploring the glory, madness and intensity of what it means to fall hopelessly, deeply, unapologetically in love. Welcome to Romance: Tessa’s POV.

Other events

West Side Story Film with Live Orchestra

MIchael Fowler Centre, Feb 18, 2pm & 7.30pm, $60-$84

The NZSO performs the electrifying score of 1961 classic movie musical West Side Story, shown in glorious high definition on the big screen with the original vocals and dialogue intact. Tickets: ticketmaster

Supplied Caitlin Duggan & Jacynta Scurfield in Robyn Hood.

Robyn Hood and her Merry Gals

KAT Theatre, Khandallah Park, (wet weather venue Cochran Hall, Feb 18, 19, 25, 26, 1.30pm and 3.30pm, koha

In Guy Langford’s sassy entertainment for young audiences Robyn Hood, the best archer in the forest, is on a mission – she steals from the rich to give to the underpaid women of the village. Can the Sheriff catch her? Or will she and her friends outwit him?

Petone Fair

Jackson St, Feb 18, 10am-4pm, free

The largest summer community and family event in the Hutt Valley with something for everyone; arts and crafts, food trucks, fair-ground rides, music, restaurants and retail.

Wairarapa Wines Harvest Festival

Gladstone, Feb17-18, gates open 11am

Town meets country at this quality annual event held on the banks of the Ruamahanga River in the Gladstone region. Come either day -each is packed with great wine, great food, and great entertainment.wairarapaharvestfestival.co.nz

Breadcrumbs

The Gryphon Theatre, to Feb 25, 7:30pm, $30

Stagecraft welcomes its first show of the year, Breadcrumbs! A reclusive writer diagnosed with dementia and a troubled young woman work to complete one final story before it is too late. Tickets: iTicket.co.nz

SlavFest

Dom Polski, 257 Riddiford St, Feb 18, 10.30 am -11pm

A festival celebrating Slavic & Balkan culture, with stalls, ethnic food, dance and live eastern European bands. Evening Balkan Dance Party from 6pm with Klezmer Rebs, Balkany & Kiko Ne Zna. Tickets: eventfinda or at the door.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Just 11 at the time, Harvey Campbell wowed the crowd as he competed in last year’s Bowlzilla.

Bowlzilla

Waitangi Park, Feb 18, free

Bowlzilla will be the stage for some of the top skateboarders from here and around the world as they vie for top honours carving up the bowl.

Thank Grafia it’s Friday

Madison’s Cafe and Bar, Feb 17, 5.45pm

Grafia blues/folk/rock Band plays a selection of originals and classic covers.

Lets Planet

Moon Bar, Feb 18, 8pm

Lets Planet will be performing new songs as well as a few selected older songs.

Geoff Norman/Stuff Steve Hemmens, left, and Bill Lake will play on Sunday at St Peter’s Village Hall.

Lake and Steve Hemmens

St Peter’s Village Hall, Pāekākāriki, Feb 19, 7pm, $20

Bill Lake of The Windy City Strugglers, Mammal, and The Pelicans plays a rare show in Pāekākāriki with fellow Mammal Steve Hemmens on double bass. Tickets: undertheradar.co.nz

William Berry

St Andrew’s on the Terrace, Feb 22, 12.15pm, koha

Pianist William Berry plays Haydn's Sonata in B minor Hob. XVI:32 and Prokofiev's Sonata No. 6 in A major Op. 82.

supplied Bill Hickman will be on the stage at Moon on Sunday.

Songwriters’ Showcase

Moon, Newtown, 7pm $12-$15

Our first show for 2023 on 19 February will feature Bill Hickman, Clara van Wel and Alexander Guy.

Flamencodanza

BATS Theatre, Feb 22-26, 8.30pm, $25

Award-winning performance “Flamencodanza”- an inspired, powerful and elegant show of Flamenco dance and guitar by Aylin Bayaz and Raul Mannola. Tickets: bats.co.nz

Exhibitions

The Hand of Dog

Toi Pōneke Arts Centre, to Mar 17, free

Stuart Forsyth explores the influence and contribution pets can have on their owners and their lives – n this case the relationship between the Te Whanganui-a-Tara artist and his three-legged SPCA mixed-breed canine companion, Roo.

Art Exhibition : ‘A.I.R 2023’

Academy Galleries, to Feb 26, open daily, free

Our first group of the Artist in Residence programme for 2023 - 7 young and emerging artists will be spending time in the gallery working on new works and talking about their art to our visitors. Works are available for sale - support our artists by visiting and helping them develop their art.

A Little Art Show – Don & Anne Little,

Hutt Art Centre, Odlin Gallery,to Feb 26, daily 10am - 4pm,free

A collaborative show featuring a unique take on "Word ART", calligraphy & mixed media.

Photography/Art/Sculpture/Jewellery

Pariwhero Red Rocks Gallery, Weekends noon-4pm, free

Wellington photographers on show, fresh from the prestigious New Zealand Institute of Professional Photography Iris Awards recently held in Nelson. Also featured are ceramicist Hedy Ankers, Sculptor Gemma Robinson, Steam Punk cameras by Glen Howey, jewellery by Anne Robinson and Karolina Stus.

Anne Frank – Let me be Myself

Academy Galleries, Queen’s Wharf, to Feb 26, free

A moving, poignant and timely exhibition, using text, objects, photos and film to inform visitors about Anne Frank and the Holocaust. It reaches out to young people especially, encouraging them to explore broader issues of prejudice and discrimination that still permeate societies today.

Catherine Clayton-Smith & Peata Larkin

Bartley & Company Art, Garrett St, to Feb 25, free

The gallery starts the year with two bodies of work which show the cultural constructs though which we see the world. Both artists create abstractions of landscapes: Catherine Clayton-Smith adds memory and feeling to the visual and Peata Larkin depicts landscapes through the lens of whakapapa.