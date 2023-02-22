The brothers Armstrong in bed with Arnold Schoenberg

Brothers Donald, left, and Dave Armstrong bring their show In Bed with Schoenberg to the stage at Circa 20 years after Donald first suggested the composer was worthy of his own story.

The brothers Armstrong are a curious pair.

One moment they are discussing classical music in the pointy headed way few others will comprehend, the next they are laughing like drains about a terrible review one or other of them got in their respective careers – Dave a writer, Donald a musician.

Talking in the shorthand of close siblings, the pair dissect the story behind their latest project, In Bed with Schoenberg, opening at Circa Theatre later this month.

The show centres around Austrian composer Arnold Schoenberg who has taken to his bed believing this to be the eve of his death.

The story is told as the composer, who is living in exile in Los Angeles in the 1950s, looks back at his life in Vienna.

The one hander play, with actor Gavin Rutherford playing the struggling composer, is a combination of theatre and music with a string quartet led by violinist Donald, who also happens to be associate concertmaster of the NZSO.

SUPPLIED Actor Gavin Rutherford plays the struggling composer in the play In Bed with Schoenberg.

It’s a project Donald initially suggested to Dave 20 years ago. Finally, it’s made it to the boards.

It’s been a long time between drinks, says Dave, who wrote the play. It has been through a few different versions. An initial pitch for a revue got turned down by a festival.

It was ready to go in another incarnation with a singer and various actors and musicians a few years ago but then Covid hit.

Now it’s been adapted as a one-man play with a chamber music band.

“It’s really about people who are misunderstood,” says Dave.

“Often genius-type people are not understood in their own time. Schoenberg was totally one of those people.”

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Caroline and Dave Armstrong at a rehearsal for In Bed with Schoenberg, which Dave wrote and Caroline produces.

He was an egotist who called himself a genius, though to be fair, says Dave, the world didn’t understand him.

“If you look at a picture of Vienna in 1908 – everyone sipping coffee, eating croissants – his music didn’t fit. But if you put it against a picture of the First or Second World War devastation his music fits perfectly.

“Schoenberg hated public taste – the popular stuff – but he really wanted to be recognised by that same public.

“He craved public acceptance of his work but at the same time despised them for not understanding his genius.”

That’s artists for you, says Dave, whose writing credits include his musical play King and Country, and TV comedy Seven Periods with Mr Gormsby.

“The playwrights I know who do really well at the box office all crave critical adulation and don’t like it when they are criticised. The playwrights that get great reviews but no one comes to their plays would all love to have a hit.

“Schoenberg sums that up. He wants milkmen to whistle his tunes when they deliver the milk, like Puccini, but they never did.”

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Donald Armstrong suggested to his playwright brother the story of composer Arnold Schoenberg was worth telling.

At the time, Schoenberg’s music was so different it caused riotous behaviour from the audience.

Even these days audiences wear their hearts on their sleeves in Europe, he says.

On a recent trip to Germany, Dave described seeing some of the audience storm out and slam the door to show their disregard for the music being performed. At an opera in Paris just a few years ago he was astonished to hear the audience boo loudly while others cheered – both sections of the vocal audience giving their verdict on the use of images on a video screen behind the performers of snails copulating.

“It was more theatrical than the theatre! Here in New Zealand people will say ‘this is great’ then walk out the door and say ‘God, I hated that!’”

Schoenberg was ahead of his time, like so many artists. And he paid the price with bad reviews. They weren’t just bad, they were savage, says Dave.

“Critics didn’t just say they didn’t like it, they were cruel. They were saying his music should be used as a weapon. They were so nasty.”

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff A quartet rehearse for their part in Circa show In Bed with Schoenberg.

Dave laughs heartily when he thinks of his own critics.

“They are so bad that you just have to laugh.”

A bad review doesn’t kill you, it doesn’t hurt you. It doesn’t make your arm bruise, he says. Ego, maybe.

“People take themselves too seriously. If you can’t take it, then don’t give it. And I give it,” he says. “I love it if someone has a go at me. I honestly don’t mind. It’s the quality of their put-down that counts.”

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Sophie Bird plays second violin in Circa production In Bed With Schoenberg.

The team behind Schoenberg is a line-up of the usual suspects from their creative circle – Dave, Donald, producer Caroline Armstrong (Dave’s wife), director Conrad Newport and actor Rutherford.

Donald says it’s a genuine laugh working together with this line up, and particularly his kid brother.

“The beauty is that when you’re working with a professional, but they’re your brother, you can be much more critical. And he’s my younger brother, so I have open licence to rip him to shreds. It’s fantastic.”