Te Hīkoi Toi: Serj Tankian's 'mesmerising' combination of image and sound

I have this vivid set of memories from the summer of 2005. It was our last big family holiday and I had been gifted my own stereo complete with CD player (anyone remember life before Bluetooth?!). We used to plug it in and place the speakers out the window so we could dry the sea off our skin on the deck and listen to music while we lounged.

As a family, music has always been one of our big means of connection. It’s a binding agent that brings all forms of humanity and whānau together. Back then, non-burned CDs were expensive, often hard to replace and objects of great value. One of incredible value in that auspicious summer of ’05 was my brother’s copy of System of Down’s album Mesmerise.

Up until then, I had never really had any inclination towards rock, metal, or whatever this was called. But something about Armenian American Serj Tankian’s voice, the urgency of it, the command of it, the unique depth of it cutting through the air and forming these supple memories has always stuck with me.

It’s this set of memories that brought me into Cuba Street’s Suite Gallery, where Tankian is currently showing a limited number of truly genius contributions to the art scape in Kiwi in Pangea. The genius is in the artist combining multiple art forms to immerse the beholder in something truly unique. Using the app Arloopa, visitors to the gallery can scan any of the abstract works within the show and access a soundtrack accompanying each image.

As Tankian puts it: "The urge came to me in the discovery that music has become so temporal and devalued in the world today, so I wanted to create an exclusive experience ... something unique for someone to hold so they become the only person to experience this. I'm aiming to have people see the music and hear the art.”

As someone who spends a hefty amount of time immersing myself in the visual arts, I was almost brought to tears by the call to humanity that this experience invokes. There’s something about the ways in which sound reveals sight that’s beyond mesmerising.

Supplied Serj Tankian's head From Below

To be perfectly frank, I’m accustomed to this immersive experience ore through the layers and depths provided by the use of mātauranga Māori within the arts. It was a shock to find some of the deepest parts of my humanity called out in this context, and I felt compelled to ponder further.

There are a number of works showing in Wellington (a second collection is also being shown at Suite’s Auckland premises) that really captivated me, including the transfixing ‘Quantum Drama’. I waited patiently, anticipating something melancholic or painful to accompany the swirling black paint with splashes of layered blood burgundy. But it was actually the bright flecks of a childlike red paint around the edges that really set me alight, colours so bold that I was shocked I hadn’t noticed them during my first look over the work. In fact, I didn’t seem to be able to ‘see’ them at all until I really concentrated on what I was ‘hearing’. I smiled at this revelation, like a kid who has just found a powerfully intoxicating new toy. Magic.

I was also struck by ‘The Dancing Eels’ is accompanied by a soundscape bringing to life a series of blue lines upon a white canvas in ways that defy the senses. Knowing that the tuna (eels) are an important feature of our kōrero here in Aotearoa, I was grateful to Tankian for giving a nod to this kaitiaki of ours.

There’s a culmination of this childlike amazement in ‘Koi Balloons’. This bright orange work of wonder contains several layers of painting techniques that are accompanied by a soundtrack that both agitates and inspires – something all great art should aspire to do.

With everything happening in our whenua at the moment, I’ll be honest – the last thing I wanted to do this week was go and look at art. I wanted to put some gumboots on, drive as far into the storm as I could and find ways to help our people out, as many of us have longed to do.

But life keeps me tethered to home. Sometimes, home is just a memory. Ki ngā whānau kua noho pōuri i te hara o tēnei raumati, me whakaaro mātou kia koutou.