Wellington's waterfront to come alive with Performance Arcade

Sarah J Ewing and Dancers will mark the transition from day to night each evening with a dance and media performance in Odlin’s Plaza

The Performance Arcade runs on the Wellington waterfront from February 22-26. Here are some of Artistic Director Sam Trubridge’s festival favourites.

1. I am particularly looking forward to walking around on our opening night this Wednesday, exploring the works, and watching the public interact with them for the first time. Between 7-9pm is always a magic hour with the lights coming on and sunset filling the sky with colour.

2. Climbing into a minivan for a one-on-one dance encounter in the wild places of our city sounds like such an incredible adventure that I can’t wait to experience. At a capacity of nine people each time, Resisting Extinction by BodyCartography Project must be one of the most exclusive performance experiences in the city this summer.

3. What on earth are you wearing? is a walking tour of Wellington’s fashion landscape by Jennifer Whitty. I’m curious to have all of my questions answered by this journey of sartorial history and critique – what happened to the Hannah’s empire? – who is Wellington’s best dressed? – and is our windy city responsible for the skirts-over-jeans style of the early 2000s?

Supplied Resisting Extinction by BodyCartography Project must be one of the most exclusive performance experiences in the city this summer.

4. As a curator I plan well in advance with works, but now and then something comes along late in play and it feels like a gift from above. Koki Ake Te Oro is an incredible walking tour of the waterfront by Debbie Broughton (Taranaki Whānui). It takes the position of one of her descendants, reimagining the city 100 years into the future. Pick up one of Broughton’s booklets at three locations in the event and follow the trail of signs to embark on this journey.

5. My 1-year old daughter has been listening to the tunes of Safari Kids since she was a few months old. So our whole family will be down on Sunday afternoon for a picnic by the lagoon and an hour of gorgeous children’s songs.

Supplied Stephen Bainâs incredible Floating Theatre.

6. I went to Elam with Charles Koroneho (Ngā Puhi) and have been an admirer of his dance, installation, and performance art-work for years now. So it is such an honour to be presenting a new work by this artist. He plans to perform Bird of Passage for long hours each day, patching into the 15 LED video screens installed around Whairepo Lagoon and Odlin’s Plaza to create a multi-media work that will really fill the space.

7. When we were preparing for What if the City was a Theatre in 2020, I came across Stephen Bain’s incredible Floating Theatre, and have been dreaming about bringing it to town ever since. Bain made a lot of work in Wellington in the early 2000s, so it is really nice to be able to bring him back to town for this presentation.

Supplied Arjuna Oakes will be playing to audiences gathered around Whairepo Lagoon.

8. Tony-Award winning Christopher McElroen is joining us for his third Arcade this year, with his company the american​ vicarious​ and their new installation Negative Liberty/Positive Liberty. This work comes exactly one year after the occupation around parliament, and reflects on this global phenomenon. It is going to be a really stunning installation work.

9. I am looking forward to Sarah J Ewing and Dancers marking the transition from day to night each evening with a dance and media performance in Odlin’s Plaza. Their work KIN is open all day with interactive VR and projection work as well.

10. Our Saturday night is going to be a really vibrant evening and I am looking forward to our headline music act Arjuna Oakes playing to audiences gathered around Whairepo Lagoon. I’ll be having a drink in St John’s or Karaka Café to watch this concert, then heading upstairs afterwards to The Rowing Club to sing and dance with Kate Walker’s Disaster Karaoke.