Five works in Royal New Zealand Ballet's Tutus on Tour a cause for celebration

The Royal New Zealand Ballet's Tutus on Tour is heading out across the country until March 12.

Tutus on Tour, Royal New Zealand Ballet, Te Raukura ki Kāpiti, March 23, touring various venues through to March 12. Reviewed by Lyne Pringle

Tutus on Tour is an opportunity for smaller centres to experience the Royal New Zealand Ballet in more intimate venues. It has become an iconic part of their programme, eagerly anticipated by audiences across Aotearoa.

Opening night for the 2023 tour at Te Raukura ki Kāpiti is greeted warmly by a full auditorium. The evening of five works opens with Greg Horsman’s stylish Holberg Suite to music by Edvard Grieg. Eight accomplished dancers deliver virtuosic traditional ballet with an occasional neo-classical flourish. The work opens and closes with vivacious ensemble dancing.

Choreographically intricate sections emerge skilfully in response to the cadences of the score based on 18th century dances. There are seamless segues from solos to duets to trios and quartets. An elegant pas de deux with Mayu Tanigaito and Laurynas Vėjalis creates the heart of the piece. They are wonderful artists.

READ MORE:

* Generosity of spirit pervades every element of aerial show 'BELLE'

* Dance graduates step into the future with uplifting programme

* Ballet review: A poignant Midsummer Night's Dream during a difficult year



After the Rain, choreographed by Christopher Wheeldon, to Spiegal im Spiegal by Arvo Pärt, gorgeously links two dancers through exquisite music. Sara Garbowski and Damani Campbell Williams have a lovely rapport. The work is tender, with many subtle nuances and gestures that take it beyond mere gymnastics. She becomes the prow of his ship, he becomes her anchor, there is a gentle kiss on the forehead and the audience is breathless.

Blazing onto the stage to Nobody Takes Me Seriously by Tim Finn, soloist Matthew Slattery is sassy. This – blink and you could miss it – solo, choreographed by Mark Baldwin for Ihi FrENZy, is an excerpt from a 2001 groundbreaking work where the company shared the stage with kapa haka champions Te Matarae I Orehu.

A delightful dip into the archives of ballet brings us the pas de deux from Le Papillon created by the famous romantic ballerina, Marie Taglioni. In a striking tutu draped with butterfly wings, Katherine Minor emulates the delicacy of a bygone era whilst Damen Axtens adds flourish and balon to the mix. They deliver the technical challenges with style.

Closing the programme is Brian Enos’s pensive and ominous Cold Winter’s Waiting.

It is the standout work of the evening, providing dynamic choreography that displays the impressive skills of the eight dancers. They fully embrace the more contemporary movements with muscular, full body articulations. The music, by assorted composers, is compiled to create a clever score. It is a complex and dramatic work that brings this strong programme to a satisfying conclusion.

This year the company celebrates its 70th birthday. Cause for celebration.