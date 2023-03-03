Culture calendar for the Wellington region - Mar 3-5

The huge crowd that attended the Newtown Festival in 2021.

Newtown Festival

The Newtown Festival, Aotearoa’s largest annual street fair and free music festival, is back on Sunday. Centred around Riddiford St the festival opens at 9.30am. The mains street will be closed to traffic from 5am to 9pm and it is recommend to walk, bus, bike or scooter to the event. Bicycle and scooter parking will be available at Newtown School and extra buses will be running a diverted route around the outside of the Festival.

As well as 420 stalls selling all sorts of food, arts & crafts, fashion and treasures, there will be 16 stages with more than 180 acts.

The festival’s activity zones feature a balance bike course for littlies, a mini ferris wheel and merry-go-round, street tag games, electric bikes and scooters to try and more. After festivities, local venues will be keeping the party going into the evening.

Wellington Pride Festival

Pride Hīkoi

Wellington inner city, Mar 4, 11am -2pm

Wellington Pride Festival welcomes you to take part in the Pride Hīkoi and show your support of the LGBTQIA+ community here in Te Whanganui-a-tara.

Tē Karanga – Pride Opening Gala

Opera House, Mar 4, 7pm-9pm

Wellington Pride Festival presents Tē Karanga – The Voice of Calling, the opening gala of the 2023 festival.

Rainbow Youth Night

Johnsonville Library, Mar 4, 5pm-8pm, free

Join us at the library for an only-slightly-more-than-usual rainbow-themed Youth Night! We’ll be open after-hours for rainbow and takatāpui youth (and friends!) to have fun, and chat to a librarian about your favourite queer literature.

Other events

Song of the Earth

Michael Fowler Centre, Mar 4, 7.30pm, $15-$75, or pay what you feel

Lemi Ponifasio will present a new work featuring movements from the chamber version of Gustaf Mahler’s Das Lied von der Erde. Pōneke audiences will experience this one-off performance by musicians of the NZSO, contralto Rhonda Browne, MAU, Tokelau, Cook Island, Samoa and Kiribati communities.

SUPPLIED In Bed With Schoenberg is playing at Circa until March 18.

In Bed With Schoenberg, by Dave Armstrong

Circa Theatre, Feb 25-Mar 18, Tues-Thurs 6.30pm, Fri - Sat at 8pm, Sunday at 4pm

With music by Bach, Mozart, Beethoven, Gershwin, Mahler, Lehar, Schoenberg and more. The world premiere of In Bed with Schoenberg – a combination of theatre and live classical music. Tickets: circa.co.nz

Warm Autumn Dance Party

Havana Bar, Mar 4; 8pm, Free

Dj Paparazi (Canary Islands) plays good vibes and beats from all over the world to have fun and dance the first Saturday night of autumn.

Henry IV, Part 1

Muritai School yard, Eastbourne, March 2-4, 7.30pm, $18 adults, seniors $15, under 25s free

Butterfly Creek Theatre Troupe's production of Shakespeare's funniest history play takes its inspiration from Star Trek. In wet weather, the play will transfer to the school hall. Book through Eventfinda

Supplied/Stuff The IOTA Ensemble.

IOTA Ensemble

Memorial Hall, Paekākāriki, Mar 5, 2.30pm, $15-$35

The Iota Ensemble is made up of 4 string players from the NZSO and are joined by pianist Kathryn Mosely to perform Schuber's Trout Quintet and a Quintet by Vaughan Williams. Tickets: marygow@gmail.com

The Big Bike Film Night

Penthouse Cinema, Mar 5, 7pm

The Big Bike Film Night is bringing the best cycling short films from around the world together for you. Infor and tickets: bigbikefilmnight.nz

Christopher Ferguson Hoodoo Gurus will be at Hutt Sounds at Brewtown on Sunday.

Hutt Sounds

Brewtown, Upper Hutt, Mar 5, 2pm, $124

Hutt Sounds is a new one-day music festival for music-lovers, featuring the best of Australian and Kiwi bands – Hoodoo Gurus, MI-SEX, stellar*, Greg Johnson, and Blam Blam Blam. Tickets: huttsounds.co.nz

Te Whaea Open Day

Hutchison Road, Newtown, Mar 5, 10am-3pm, free

See inside Te Whaea, home of NZ School of Dance and Toi Whakaari: Hourly performances including classical and contemporary dance classes, mask improvisation, short films, lighting, costume and set and props displays. Free parking.

Battle Riffs by Bethany Miller and Logan Hunt

Counter Culture Boardgame Cafe & Bar, Mar 5-9, various times, $7-10

Battle Riffs is a part-improvised part-devised musical game night turned gauntlet. Experience desperate rhymes and chaotic energy unfold live as we play.

Fringe Festival

With 160 acts over 40 venues the Fringe Festival is being held all over the capital. The festival runs until March 11, and you can find details and tickets at fringe.co.nz

LESBIHONEST

Ivy Bar, Feb 25, Mar 3-4, 8pm, $15

Award winning Canadian comedian Laura Piccinin takes audiences on a hilarious out and proud ride in her autobiographical stand-up show, LESBIHONEST.

Manic Impressive

Cavern Club, Allen St, Mar 5, 8, 9, 8pm & 8.30pm $15-$25

New York comedian and actor Tristan Miller offers up rapid-fire observations about mental health, sharing their experience with Bipolar Disorder. Content Warning: Suicide, depression, and nonsense.

To Be Frank

Te Auaha - Tapere Iti Theatre, to Mar 4, 8pm

It’s alive! To Be Frank is a horrifying comedy about a monster thrust into creation and trying his best to discover why.

Hi I’m Zoë

two/fiftyseven, Willis St, to Mar 5, 5.30pm, koha

Tinder expert Zoë has gone the distance (literally!), travelling the globe and searching for her special man on all the wrong apps. She wonders whether her “Cool Girl” persona is working as well as she’d like it to.

Mens Rea: A Guilty Mind

Gryphon Theatre, to Mar 5, 7pm & 8pm, $25-$30

If you walked in on your best friend, covered in blood, standing over her husband’s body, would you do the right thing ... and get a mop? Best friends Wendy and Janette discuss marriage, and the practicalities of murder.

Ratking

BATS Theatre, to Mar 5, 6pm, $10-$22

An unlikely trio of rats journey into the cosmic sewer to confront the ratKing and bring back their dead friend Henry. They must face their grief over Henry’s death and the horrifying truth of what it truly means to be a Rat.

Exhibitions

Gabriel Heimler and Anna Proc

The Kiwi Art House Gallery, Cuba St, until Mar 5

A retrospective with examples from recent series by the artists including On the Road 2018, Gauguin in Aotearoa 2019, The Hedge 2020 and Free as a Bird 2022

1970s Protest Photos NZ Exhibition

Te Auaha Gallery, Mar 4-15, weekends 10am-5pm, weekdays, 8.30am-6pm, free

The 70 photographs cover a range of issues throughout the 1970s. Learn how protest action by ordinary people fuelled significant change in New Zealand.

Ko Te Reo ō Ngā Tāngata/The People’s Voice

Courtenay Place Lightboxes, until June 4

Ko Te Reo ō Ngā Tāngata/ The People’s Voice is the new outdoor exhibition installed in the Courtenay Place Light Boxes, featuring text, images, and art, in a long column-style broadsheet format, from Wellington City Council City Housing tenants.

The Hand of Dog

Toi Pōneke Arts Centre, to Mar 17, free

Stuart Forsyth explores the influence and contribution pets can have on their owners and their lives – n this case the relationship between the Te Whanganui-a-Tara artist and his three-legged canine companion, Roo.

Photography/Art/Sculpture/Jewellery

Pariwhero Red Rocks Gallery, Weekends noon-4pm, free

Wellington photographers on show, fresh from the prestigious New Zealand Institute of Professional Photography Iris Awards recently held in Nelson. Also featured are ceramicist Hedy Ankers, Sculptor Gemma Robinson, Steam Punk cameras by Glen Howey, jewellery by Anne Robinson and Karolina Stus.

Coming up

Supplied Moonroe's Happy Hour plays at Te Auaha from March 7-11.

Moonroe's Happy Hour

Te Auaha, Mar 7-11, 7.30pm, $20-$25

Marilyn Moonroe invites you to her variety happy hour - a zany cabaret overflowing with circus acts, musical numbers and comedic capers. A wild and whimsical hour not to be missed! Tickets: fringe.co.nz

Only Bones V1.10

Te Auaha, Mar 7-11, 5pm & 8pm $15 - $18

A solo performer wordlessly explores a microscopic universe, stepping from world to world in this galaxy-spanning piece of physical theatre. Tickets: fringe.co.nz

Author talk, Bee Dawson

Unity Books, Mar 7, 12.30pm, free

Unity Books and The Cuba Press are pleased to have Bee Dawson at a special lunchtime event. Bee’s book, Ōtari: 200 years of Ōtari–Wilton’s Bush, is history of a place special to Wellingtonians. Bee will be talking with Ōtari trustee Jane Humble about the place and the people who have created it and continue to treasure it.

Zimbelstern Foundation

St Andrew’s on The Terrace, Mar 8, 12.15pm, koha

The Zimbelstern Foundation presents a lunchtime concert celebrating International Women's Day with organist Catherine Anderson.

Supplied/Stuff Cassandra Woodhouse in Hanna.

Hanna

Whirinaki Whare Taonga, Upper Hutt, Mar 8, 7.30 pm, $20

Jennifer Ward-Lealand directs Cassandra Woodhouse in Hanna. The only thing Hanna's ever been brilliant at is raising her beloved daughter, Ellie. But then a DNA test reveals staggering news: Ellie is not Hanna’s child. Tickets: whirinakiarts.org.nz

Stand up Comedy – Alien Comedy

Moon Bar, Mar 9, 7pm $10

Alien Comedy is a showcase of stand up comedians. The MC for March is Callum Wagstaff.

Book Launch Histories of Hate

Unity Books, Mar 9, 6pm, free

Otago University Press and Unity Books Wellington warmly welcome you to celebrate the launch of 'Histories of Hate: The Radical Right in Aotearoa New Zealand' edited by Matthew Cunningham, Marinus La Rooij and Paul Spoonley.