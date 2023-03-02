The curators caring for people’s souls

647985169 Auckland Art Gallery curator Ron Brownson began work at Auckland Art Gallery as a librarian in 1978.

The word curator comes from the Latin word ‘cura’, meaning to care. I’ve been thinking about this, with news this week of the death of two national treasures, Auckland Art Gallery curator Ron Brownson and documentary photographer Ans Westra. Both demonstrated remarkable care for our culture over many decades.

The designation of curator has become much abused of late. Adopted as a marketing term, to give commercial activity a sheen of love and discernment, its use is also emblematic of the abundance of stuff needing ‘curation’ we now have to wade through.

Yet, while a curator is most often thought of as someone who works in a museum, or with a cricket pitch, historically it has wider roots. In Roman times, ‘curatores’ were those in charge of important public infrastructure: aqueducts, bathhouses and sewers. Then in medieval Europe, a curatus was a priest devoted to the care of souls.

With Brownson and Westra, the latter is a little apt. Care of people as much as things. And that can be complex when you become an institutional gatekeeper or are in charge of the camera shutter.

Brownson began work at Auckland Art Gallery as a librarian in 1978 before becoming a curator in the 1990s (right through until his untimely death this week). He made a particularly significant impact in supporting photography and the Pacific arts, and always a champion of young artists changing the way we see urban Aotearoa.

Curators are careful with their affections. Behind the intimidation of Brownson’s intellect and sometimes wry exterior was a twinkle of sweetness and kindness to the eye - shown to many artists and colleagues, providing them with time and support.

Might more curators start as librarians. Generally I find them to be the most sympathetic of people; understanding that caring for how we document the world is a way of caring for humanity.

Museum reference libraries play a quiet, vital role, and they’re often under threat of losing resource. Yet they’re even more important for the arts with an abundance of ephemeral, less commercial, post-object art, photography, performance and installation. Such artists are less likely to have dealers as agents, making the role of public curators critical.

ANS WESTRA/SUITE TIROHANGA/Stuff A Māori child clutches a Coca-Cola bottle at the Waiwhetu Marae, Lower Hutt. Photographed in 1960 by Ans Westra.

Ans Westra touches so many of us due to a rare gutsy tenacious ability to quietly be present with her subjects. Intimate yet at a distance, she is attuned to the sparks of light in people’s eyes.

Westra took photographs over 65 years, travelling with camera to make visible the joyful and positive, as well as hard realities, of aspects of society more often given a bad rap.

Coming from a humanist tradition in photography, people not places were her focus. That independence from what she is depicting has come with difficulties. Māori have often found being a principal subject problematic. In a powerful 2020 essay ‘My Lucky Unlucky Book’ Talia Marshall writes of the remarkable closeness Westra managed to get, catching ”Māori men in the act of being good”, but also the conflict in those images being taken and published elsewhere. Intimacy is touchy. A role of being ‘devoted to the care of souls’ seems pertinent in its requirement for care.

Joseph Kelly/Stuff David Alsop became Ans Westra’s agent and manager of her archive in 2007.

It’s timely to consider how we properly take care of documentary photography. In the absence of sufficient public care, private art dealer David Alsop became Westra’s agent and manager of her archive in 2007. For a time he even ran a small Westra museum upstairs in Cuba St (may it return!).

As an art dealer for Alsop naturally there is a commercial rationale as well as one of care - just as for Westra there was a balancing of interest in her subject and being able to afford to eat. That’s uncomfortable, but it doesn’t discount the vital importance of such work, which will ultimately need to be picked up by the public.

Few artists have private museums devoted to their work. The need for our public curators to collect, document and take care of our artists and their work remains more vital than ever.