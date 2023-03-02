Fringe Festival: Strap in for a wild ride at Haha Horror

Fringe Festival: David Correos and Hamish Parkinson’s Haha Horror, BATS Theatre, The Dome, March 2, reviewed by Nicholas Holm

Probably the most important thing you need to know is that, despite its name, Haha Horror isn’t really all that scary.

Well, at least not scary in the ways you might be expecting. Unless, of course, your deepest, darkest fear is two half-dressed, bearded men, glistening with hand sanitiser, prancing majestically about the stage destroying food stuffs and various props with a gleeful, maniac energy. When Hamish Parkinson reaches into his tights, it's not always clear what he’s going to pull out. If that’s the stuff of your nightmares, then you might want to stay away.

Haha Horror is the terrifying love child of Parkinson (probably best known, domestically at least, for appearing in every second television advertisement) and David Correas (probably best known for his stint on Taskmaster).

Its comedy is characterised by an anarchic, wild-eyed energy as Correas and Parkinson offer up horrendous puns and physical gags at full volume and full speed. No joke is ever allowed to settle, before it is twisted, turned over, and spat out again: sometimes literally.

The glee of the show is infectious. To refer to it as a ‘’pantomime’’ feels slightly patronising but captures the genuine sense of joyful physical presence. At times, it feels like Correas and Parkinson are barely holding on as props shatter in (probably) unexpected ways and hands poke out from behind curtains.

Balloons explode, RAT tests are shoved far too far up a nose, dry goods are abused, and crushed, and hurled across the stage. Those in the front row are provided with a handy tarp to protect them from the mess. Throughout it all, it’s clear that Correas and Parkinson are having a good time and want their audience to have one as well.

The result is an hour of comedy that manages to create the impression of being both incredibly stupid and smart at the same time.

Haha Horror invites you to strap in for Correas and Parkinson’s wild ride and watch two of New Zealand’s most enthusiastic and shameless comedians entertain themselves and the audience at the same time.

Don’t worry, there’s nothing to be afraid of (except perhaps for the terrifying tooth mask that appears near the end, and genuinely haunts me).