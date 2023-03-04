Te Hīkoi Toi: Artists that whisper rather than roar

Virginia Woods-Jack's work of her collection of intertwined ocean plastics and rimurimu (seaweed). Behind is Petra Scheuber's work in Susurrations.

I’ve spent a bit of time around photographers. One thing I’ve learned about this breed is that they are the masters of movements that mimic a whispering, a murmuring. They’re often found seeking the quietude of a moment, reflecting it back to us with a poignancy often singing louder than the moment it was captured in.

I had to Google the word ‘’susurrations’’. When I found the Merriam-Webster definition ‘’a murmur or whisper’’, I thought how apt. Exhibition Susurrations is a collection of works by female and non-binary photographers currently on at Twenty Six Gallery in Newtown.

It continues the work of Women In Photography, a now well-established New Zealand and Australian online platform for female identifying and non-binary artists working with ‘’lens-based arts’’.

The collective was brought together by British-born photographic artist and curator Virginia Woods-Jack. The holistic aspect of this show is demonstrated throughout, as Woods-Jack intentionally brought each artist into the show whilst allowing intuition to guide them. This plays out in the visitor’s experience of the works, where it is intended that each viewing begins with inspiration and contemplation for the mind (through the first group of works) and then moving through the heart and then body.

Entering, you’re greeted by the beautiful contributions of Tanya Te Miringa Te Rorarangi Ruka (Ngati Pakau, Ngapuhi). The space is opened by ‘’Te Kapehu Whetu’’, an incredible ode to the star maps our people use to navigate the night sky. The piece is a digital weaving of long exposure star drawings featuring Kopu (Venus). It plays with the shadows of trees, early morning dapples of light and the movement of wind hinting at the journey to come.

This whimsical moment of shadow and light reflect the roles that our atua play in the moments of our lives – helping us realise that the star map is truly a wayfinding tool, recounting our celestial pathways and allowing us to exist in the past, present and future.

Alongside this, American and Czech New Zealand artist Poppy Lekner brings contrast to the fore. As an experimental process artist, Lekner plays with our curiosity. In the ‘’Reflex Series’’ (2023), they use colour fields, synthesised landscapes, imagined light and sensory systems. These works are an experimentation with light and its interplay with surface and space in a way that is equal parts challenging, refreshing and a delightful agitation of the senses.

Supplied Johanna Mechen's eries explores the nature of play in the domestic garden space.

Johanna Mechen works with stills, moving image and poetry in the telling of personal, ecological, historical and cultural stories. The series explores the nature of play in the domestic garden space. It follows the work created during Mechen’s 2018 Toi Poneke residency (Sonorous Shadow), which illuminated the work of womb-having surrealist artists and relationship between motherhood and creativity.

Petra Scheuber, founder and gallerist of TwentySix is a Swiss designer and artist based in Aotearoa who explores the meaning of colour and its role in our joy and well-being. Their contribution, ‘’Dreamland’’, explodes the beauty and magic within nature. These works depict the stunning colours, light and energy of aspects of the natural environment, encouraging the imagination of the viewer to explore the vibrancy of our world.

These reflections of colour and light are accompanied by the wonderfully whimsical, water-inspired works of Kate van der Drift. This is an exploration of the land and waters of the Hauraki Plains – a project van der Drift embarked upon five years ago as a photographic investigation of transformed lands and the fragility of remnant wetlands. Using a camera-less process, these works are rare curios, demonstrating the relationship between water, light and exposure.

Supplied/Stuff Kate van der Drift's water-inspired works in Susurrations, on show at TwentySix Gallery.

Finally, Virginia Woods-Jack treats water as an archive for memory, desire, history, and ecological trauma. ‘’Intertwined Stories’’ is a response to the research of Dr Stephanie Borrelle, whose work focuses on the impact of plastics in our beaches.

A frequent beach-comber, Woods-Jack collects remnants of the world’s floating objects to create something new, something that speaks to the massive task of caretaking our waterways. The haunting images of grey scale beaches with bright plastic slogans across a wind-tossed sea are an experimentation in reflecting the impact of these ecological disasters on our shores.

There’s a lot to see, feel and explore within this collection of works. With a group such as this, it’s no wonder the depths they can lead us to. With a following and international success behind them, these are not the whispers of quiet wonderings, these are the melodic songs of great artists, sung from new heights.