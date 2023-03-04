The Mutch awaited return of an artist ready for peace

Painter Tom Mutch will always make art: “The best way I can explain is in pictures.”

There’s been a war going on in Tom Mutch’s head and now the painter is ready for peace.

For the past 10 years, he’s been working on a series of large oil paintings that portray a world in conflict and now they are out of his studio and on show.

Three Strikes and You’re Out opened at Koru on Devon contemporary gallery in central New Plymouth on March 3.

Mutch, hoping people come in to discuss the 10 works, shares his statement about what the show is all about.

“The power of war, it creates famine, kills innocent people, displaces multitudes, destroys the environment and the creatures we live amongst, that includes humans,” he says.

“Oligarchs, dictators, regimes, and religions have to take a back seat while those that care are the new army. We have to stop the mechanics of war, unite as humanity and then collectively we can reach for the stars.”

Mutch is ready to let go of this series.

“These Dr Death works belong in a public art gallery… the Govett-Brewster should buy one.”

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff This unnamed oil painting portrays, Mary and the Christ child, a starving Biafran, Oppenheimer with a nuclear war head and Dr Death flanked by fighter jets. “I have been mucking around with these ideas for about a decade and I finally finished them,” Mutch says.

He has a long association with the gallery, working there under four different directors – Ron O'Reilly, Dick Bett, (Dame) Cheryll Sotheran, and John McCormack. Plus, with a large screenprint of a musician, he won the Taranaki Review held at the Govett-Brewster, and the public gallery already owns four Mutch works: “They need a decent good-sized one.”

He’s relieved to have finished the paintings for his latest show.

“Sometimes these works used to creep me out. They became quite depressing at times. I’m glad they are finished and out of my head. I have promised myself not to make such controversial work.”

And yet the state of the world gets him riled up.

“Look at us now with Ukraine and Russia and the rest of the world stepping up.

“What really annoys me about these wars… we are talking about climate change and I hate to think about what war is doing to the environment.”

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff “War is the child of desire,” says artist Tom Mutch, brushing up a work featuring The Sailor’s Kiss celebrating the end of World War II and a not-so-keen woman with German ancestry, who isn’t happy because half of her relatives have been killed.

With all the extreme weather events and natural disasters, Mutch says: “It feels like the Earth’s retaliating and saying, ‘I’ve had enough’. With everything happening at the moment, the Earth is like a dog shaking the fleas from its pelt.”

The thought-provoking exhibition is also a welcome home, of sorts.

It’s been about 36 years since Australian-born Mutch lived and exhibited work in Taranaki, and usually as part of group shows with the Taranaki Artists Co-operative (Taco) or the Huatoki Art Gallery.

And it’s 12 years since he had a solo exhibition, which was held at his Bird’s Nest Studio at Kuaotunu, on the Coromandel Peninsula, and 15 years since exhibiting at the Warwick Henderson Gallery in Parnell, Auckland.

At the Coromandel studio, Mutch and wife Raywin Lim, promoted many artists and for a decade started each year with an arts festival, showing works inside and sculptures in the garden.

“We would get 400 people to the opening and 2000 (visitors) over three weeks. Raywin and I developed the whole thing, and we would invite a number of artists (to show) every year.”

When they sold Bird’s Nest Studio, Raywin and the “Kiroo” travelled around Australia, then returned to Aotearoa, to build a house in Whangamata. “That’s when she got sick.”

Still ticking off the years, Mutch lost his wife to cancer seven years ago. “We were 36 years together.”

In 2016 he moved back to his home country to care for his mother, Dorothy Mutch, who died last year in her sleep at age 96½.

“She was in a nursing home – I got to see her the night before she left us.”

Mutch shakes his head: “It was a pretty terrible decade.”

Now he’s back in Taranaki, the place he came to as a young man and where he was unofficially apprenticed to painter Michael Smither.

“We did a lot together, had a lot of shows together. I was very fortunate to have that time with Michael, learning in his studio. He taught me techniques only he could teach. Michael has been generous with myriad artists – the list as long as your arm really.”

The 71-year-old moved back to Taranaki nine months ago.

“When you get to my age, it’s good to have friends here that I have known for years.”

Looking back to his early days living in New Plymouth, the artist admits he could be confrontational.

“Tom Mutch said too much,” he says, of his younger self.

“As you get older you learn you don’t know a lot. You get hammered into shape by life. You start realising you are one of many, many artists who has something to say and make great work.”

In his sunny suburban New Plymouth home, the walls are hung with his paintings and sculptures catch the eye, particularly a black and white steel work of Dancing Women, and a Madonna wearing his mum’s crucifix, leaning against the woodburner in the lounge.

“I’m non-religious; I’m spiritual I hope.”

The air is swirling with music, a Nick Cave-like voice singing: “So, don’t worry about this, don’t worry no more, it was all taken care of before you were born…”

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Mutch has written hundreds of songs with his mate Brent Page. They call themselves Steel Rabbits but don’t perform before an audience.

It’s Mutch, who also plays the guitar and flute.

Once a year he visits mate, Brent Page, who has a studio, and they record what they’ve written in the past 12 months.

“We sit down and knock out these songs.”

Together they call themselves Steel Rabbit.

“I don’t do anything with it – I just make it.”

They have written hundreds of songs, but not performed before an audience.

He used to perform live as The Mill, a once-thriving pub, restaurant and nightclub in downtown New Plymouth.

“I was the main boy there on the upstairs stage. It had to be original music,” he says.

He’s even written nine novels, seven of which have been published.

“I have been a creative all my life.”

On a coffee table in the lounge lies Tom Mutch, Antipodean Artist, a 144-page book of his artistic life, written by Kathryn Webster. Chapter 9 is entitled Enter the Superhero – and so, finally, Superbird slips into this story.

“It started as a scribble on the back of a business card when I was talking on the phone. It came out subconsciously. ”

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff The doodle that gave birth to Superbird is sandwiched in glass bricks.

That doodle is now set between glass bricks.

Superbird is a star with his own three-novel series, appearances in numerous paintings and even in an award-winning animated short film, called The Birth of Superbird, the name of the Mutch’s first novel.

Created by Mutch and top Australian animator Rob Nunn, the five-minute movie won the New York International Independent Film Festival Grand Jury Award for Best Animation in November 2005.

In fact, it was the win that spurred Mutch to pour out the other two stories. “What if they want to make the movie – I better write the novels.”

The other books in the series are In an Upside Down World and The Truth Stream.

In Mutch’s own words, written at the start of the first novel, he says: “Superbird is a Champion for Nature. He can grow in size or diminish, he can change his colour. It is hoped that he will get inside your consciousness and your culture, and the rest is up to you.”

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Mutch with a poster of award-winning animated movie The Birth of Superbird, which can be viewed on YouTube.

Superbird was part of Mutch’s psyche for many years, appearing in many of his works.

“I’m a witness and a documenter of Superbird’s life.”

Now, Mutch says the environmental superhero is gone.

Well, nearly.

When people visit Koru on Devon, they will see 10 powerful paintings by Mutch, beginning with a screenprint.

“The very first work you walk into is Superbird protecting the work.”

Beyond the show, Mutch will be focusing on colour and completion.

“I think that’s the direction I’m going to go in,” he says talking of new works that are strongly focused on colour. “I don’t want to stress myself with this stuff again.”

Then there are other artworks to sign off.

“I’m just finishing off paintings I started some years ago, but never felt they were finished properly. That’s a very fortunate place to be in, to revisit your work and to be able to go, ‘I can improve that’. That’s a really nice thing, having old work to re-examine. I feel lucky and grateful.”

And ready to discuss the powerful, challenging paintings hanging on the walls of Koru on Devon, and then put them to rest, along with his mind.