It's all about the story, says film-maker Isabel Corfiatis

Isabel Corfiatis is a 24-year-old film-maker, born and raised in Wellington in a part Greek, part Kiwi family. Her grandmother emigrated from Greece in the 1950s and grew up in the same neighbourhood in Wellington where she settled. Corfiatis says she’s lucky to have a creative influence in her family, and a mum who’s also always supportive of whatever artistic hobbies she springs on her.

About a year ago, Corfiatis started Abstract Bear Productions as a way to try and get her work out to a wider audience. In the past two years she has made music videos and short films with the help of good friends as cast and crew. One of her films, Wild Mushroom Fusion, won a couple of awards at the New Zealand Youth Film Festival in December last year.

How and why did you first become interested in the world of film?

It’s something that I’ve loved ever since I was a kid. I started making very amateur movies when I was about 10, roping in my friends as actors and crew members. Then I just stuck with it. When I was a teenager, I would shut myself in a room and obsessively watch films (sometimes the same one again as soon as I’d finished it), thinking, I want to do that. I love making films that experiment with things that are a bit odd and that you wouldn’t expect, but that are still realistic. It’s really fun, there’s so many physical and creative elements that you can play with. It has always amazed me how much you can do with filmmaking. That’s what keeps me passionate about it, I can create whatever I want with no limits.

Keegan Connor/SUPPLIED Corfiatis filming at Island Bay, Wellington.

Who are some of your biggest inspirations?

There’s a few, but a classic one is Tarantino, as he’s so passionate about creativity when it comes to his work, and doing things his own way. Louis Theroux is another. I love documentaries as well, and I think he has an incredible way of showing a story by letting people just speak, not stopping them, just listening, then coming to his own conclusions. It’s all about the story.

If you were prime minister for a day, what policies would you introduce to better support filmmakers?

More encouragement in schools to go down that route.

What is your favourite film?

Boogie Nights. It gives me chills every time I watch it. It hits all the right spots, creative shots and scenes with a story that makes you invest in the characters, as well as a good amount of comedy sprinkled through the drama.

Which artists would you invite to a dinner party?

Maybe Martin Scorsese. I love his work, and I've heard he's a bit of an encyclopaedia when it comes to anything film.

Keegan Connor/Supplied Corfiatis started making amateur movies when she was about 10.

How do you get yourself out of creative burnout?

For burnout, I stop and do nothing on what I’m burnt out on for a few hours to a few weeks, project dependent. But if it’s a creative rut, I listen to music that gives me the feeling for the project, then I think and play things out as scenes in my head. Or watch movies, that helps too.

What are you reading/watching/listening to at the moment?

At the moment, Archer and clips of films, although sometimes I go back and watch my favourite films in full.

What's something not many people know about you?

I happen to be able to juggle and ride a unicycle, thanks to years of circus school and a unicycling uncle.