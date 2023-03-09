The nomads who’ve given New Zealand art a European home

Flashback to 2020. In the year of a worldwide pandemic, my partner and I created The Nomadic Art Gallery: an art gallery on wheels in which 16 exhibitions were hosted throughout Aotearoa.

Using the truck as a medium to forge networks and shared opportunities within the creative industry, both the inside and outside of our tiny gallery generated waves of enthusiasm around the country.

Whereas the inside served as a gallery space for unconventional pop-up exhibitions and public performances, 106 artists adding their visual mark to an unusual canvas: the outside of the truck. We see the truck as a ‘relational art object’, a synthesis of the intellectual, social and artistic energies, a collective memory of New Zealand’s visual culture at an (un)certain time in history. The truck lives on as a public artwork for now at the Connells Bay Sculpture Park on Waiheke Island.

READ MORE:

* Valuing the visual artist’s image

* Three of New Zealand's best sculpture walks

* Sharing your paintings: Creative ways to buy art on a budget



Each time we would meet with an artist, we would ask what their dream was. In most cases, we would hear the same answer: “to be able to show my work in Europe”. Keeping in mind that we met with more than 200 artists, we soon realised where our next steps and ambitions would lie: to become that bridge between New Zealand and Europe. Not only has it enabled us to further build on the incredible relationships we forged, it expands our knowledge of contemporary art and, ultimately, bring people in Europe closer to New Zealand.

Supplied The Nomadic Art Gallery at night in Ghent.

This is how, today, we are writing this column from our gallery space in Ghent in Belgium, The Nomadic Art Gallery. Our ambitions today have become intrinsically linked with the dreams of most New Zealand artists we had the chance to cross paths with.

The gallery opened in December 2021 and has shown notable Aotearoa artists ranging from James Robinson and Kim Pieters​ to Oliver Cain and Philip Trustrum. We’ve proven it can work and these shows of New Zealand artists have been received really well. Yet despite growing interest in what we do, the way forward is not without obstacles and comes at an increasing cost. Our gallery covers all shipping and framing costs. This means that a large chunk of our sales go towards the continuation of sending and importing works into EU territory.

Supplied The Nomadic Art Gallery in Ghent is a space for New Zealand artists to show their works.

The war in Ukraine and inflation have certainly not simplified the matter, bringing transportation and administration costs sometimes as high as $6000 per shipment. Since all works are temporarily imported for a maximum of two years, shipping prices can be doubled on their return to Aotearoa.

As if these operational struggles were not enough, our gallery needs to pave its way in a highly protective art ecosystem and find the right partners to deliver on its goals: to open a world of possibilities for artists from art scenes that are less represented in Europe.

Our next steps? Finding partnerships to diminish freight costs for New Zealand artists, publish our first book and start exploring other art scenes reiterating what we did in New Zealand.

Such public projects open the door for new gallery models to emerge. They allow us to reflect on different kinds of authorship, and new means and sites for artistic production and its promotion. All in relation to the social, political, and economic situation of a particular country. Ideally, from 2024 onwards, we will establish a Nomadic Art Residency Space in Europe, which would be a fertile ground for visiting artists, including from New Zealand.