Big, bold and brassy lineup for CubaDupa - here's some of favourite picks

CubaDupa will take over the inner city this Saturday and Sunday with thousands of people crowding the streets to enjoy the entertainment. We asked four of those involved with producing the festival to choose some of their favourites over the experience, food, music and Toi Māori.

The CubaDupa Experience

KEVIN STENT/Stuff CubaDupa director Drew James.

Drew James, Director, CubaDupa

The beautiful thing about CubaDupa is how the Cuba St precinct morphs into a wonderland that emerges overnight for two days of creative exploration. We invite people to “enter the portal” and discover another world, where roads become rivers of colourful people and parades, footpaths offer treats and tastes, parks turn into stages filled with sights and sounds, alleyways and hidden corners become hidden treasures.

Supplied Wellington Ballroom are a collective of creative people of colour, representing underground ballroom culture: dance (voguing), fashion, and family.

I love that Cuba St becomes a dance floor, with Malia Johnson’s Tōrua travelling streets with an audience on headphones, Footnote Dance Company performing a pop-up show on 44-gallon drums, flash mobs with BtD B*tches, vogue moves from Wellington Ballroom, and operatic Baroque flirtations from Deco Dance.

Taking to the air are high-flying acts in the Aerial and Antics zone in Ghuznee St and boundary-pushing circus in the Mammoth tent at the Kāpura Carnival & Cabaret Zone.

Nadine McGrath/Supplied Footnote Dance Company will perform a pop-up show on 44-gallon drums.

Find your creative side with some visual arts activations with Louie Zalk-Neale’s Mana Tipua Tuku Iho piece exploring Te Aro Park, Janna van Hasselt’s vibrant tunnel installation between Cuba and Marion streets or Olivia Webb and Noel Meek’s Resilience Training: Tidalectics exhibition at Enjoy Gallery in Left Bank.

CubaDupa celebrates the diversity of arts and people, and a portal to another world is always just around the corner.

The Food

Jack Rainey & El Robbins, Restaurant Manager & Head Chef, Everybody Eats

Supplied Jack Rainey & El Robbins, Restaurant Manager & Head Chef, Everybody Eats

CubaDupa always serves up an incredible and diverse range of food and drink offerings. And this year is no exception. Whether you are looking to enjoy a cool crisp beverage in the park at Rogue & Vagabond or some hearty pub grub at JJ Murphies, there’s something for everyone.

Starting at the top of Cuba Street, Fidels will be turning the car park into a paradise, fit with umbrellas and cold pressed juices from The Brothers Cold Press. Wander across the road for some mouth watering Frita Cubanas (Cuban Hamburgers) at Dirty Burger.

Supplied Try some mouth watering Frita Cubanas (Cuban Hamburgers) at Dirty Burger.

A short stroll down, Midnight Espresso is collaborating with Half Baked Catering Co. to serve up some delicious vegan cookies and sandwiches. If vegan food is your jam, Cuba St icons Aunty Menas will be outside their restaurant with their usual delicious fare on offer.

Head down to Dixon St for some kai-centered community vibes. Here at Everybody Eats, we have teamed up with Seeds to Feeds, The Free Store and the Wellington Boys and Girls Institute to create a unique long table koha dining event with set seatings across both days. Share in the community spirit that makes Wellington (and CubaDupa) so special over delicious food: all rescued and repurposed in an effort to combat food waste.

Supplied Everybody Eats has teamed up with Seeds to Feeds, The Free Store and the Wellington Boys and Girls Institute to create a koha dining event with set seatings across both days.

Once you have a full belly and have enjoyed the huge variety of music and performances on offer, finish up at Eva for some musical entertainment over happy hour and see out CubaDupa in style.

Toi Māori

Vanessa Stacey (Ngāti Kuia and Te Āti Awa), Ngā Toi o Te Aro stage programmer, CubaDupa

Supplied NZ Fringe festival director, Vanessa Stacey,

CupaDupa is also delighted to welcome back our Toi Māori Stage to Te Aro Park again this year, featuring two days of exceptional homegrown Te Reo Talents. It has been an absolute pleasure to programme this stage this year alongside the organisation’s new Toi Māori Director Ginny Maxwell and Noel Woods who will both respectively hold down the Wānanga space and MC the stage over the weekend. Our Toi Māori stage features exceptional Māori artists from all over Aotearoa, award-winning locals and the freshest of talents.

We are excited to host multi award-winning alt-pop artist, and recently announced 2023 Taite Music prize finalist Theia (Ngāti Tipā and Waikato-Tainui) with her intimate, spellbinding TE KAAHU performance.

Supplied Multi award-winner songstress Kirsten Te Rito (Rongomaiwahine and Ngati Kahungunu) will be joining us too, with her to-be-released Te Reo album offerings and stellar band lineup.

Multi award-winner songstress Kirsten Te Rito (Rongomaiwahine and Ngati Kahungunu) will be joining us too, with her to-be-released Te Reo album offerings and stellar band lineup.

Fantastic new musical upstart and captivating lyricist Mā (Ngāti Raukawa, Ngāi Tūhoe, Ngati Porou) will be bringing their hip-hop styling to the Toi Māori Stage alongside their DJ Winona.

We’re also very excited that CubaDupa will be hosting the award-winning Aja (Ngāti Raukawa, Te Atiawa ki Whakarongotai, Ngāti Toa Rangatira, Ngāti Porou) with her vocal perfection and band of exceptional musicians.

Supplied The Tiwhas! combine waiata MÃÂori, gay anthems, live vocals and takatÃÂpui drag excellence

The incredible psychedelic stylings of award-winning Mara TK (Ngāi Tahu, Ngāti Kahungunu and Tainui) along with an 8-piece band will be shutting the stage down in the closing spot on Saturday Night, and is another one not to be missed.

The Toi Māori Stage lineup also includes NZ Fringe Festival favourites The Tiwhas! with their joy-inducing reimagining of favourite pop classics in full Te Reo Takatapui drag delight.

The Music

Bianca Bailey, CubaDupa Festival Producer, Artist: Wiri Donna & F.A.I.R.Y

Supplied Bianca Bailey, CubaDupa Festival Producer.

I've been dreaming of this programme for nearly two years now, and I am so thrilled to see this line up come together. CubaDupa is coming back with one of the most exciting and exhilarating music programmes to date.

I like to start my day at The Garage Project Wild Workshop stage programmed by Mermaidens/Earth Tongue's, Gussie Larkin. This year we will see inspiring wahine-led performances by some of my favourite emerging artists in Aotearoa such as Samara Alofa, Soft Plastics, Sure Boy and Dale Kerrigan.

After dipping my toes into the festivities there, I’ll head to Flying Nun, which will be hosting a series of stripped back in-store performances including recent Taite Music Prize nominee Hans Pucket (Oliver Devlin solo) and Pōneke dream pop icons Womb.

Supplied CubaDupa is bringing back late night done right with Hip Hop x Strings, bigger and better than ever.

Once I’m ready to enter full festival mode, I'll settle in for an evening at the Wellington Airport Ngā Taniwha Stage. Prepare to be transported through Anthonie Tonnon's synthesised universe, followed by South African-raised, Aotearoa-based rapper Jujulipps with their assertive, energised and chaotic performance. Closing out the evening with a special return after a sold out Rogue & Vagabond show during Classical on Cuba; it’s Hip-Hop x Strings.

On Sunday the party continues with angry art rocker Elliott Dawson kicking off the Massey Creative Distraction Stage in Glover Park, followed by Silver Scroll winning art-punk-meets-synth-pop band Lips, folk and R&B singer Zoe Moon and Balkan Street Party band Yurt Party.

Supplied The city’s brass bands will close out the festival with a 40-piece second line ensemble for the first Mass Cuba Street Second Line Orchestra, arranged by Richter City Rebels’ Ben Hunt.

Finally, it wouldn’t be CubaDupa without the city’s most loved brass bands closing out the festival with a massive 40-piece second line ensemble for the first ever “Mass Cuba Street Second Line Orchestra”, arranged by Richter City Rebels’ Ben Hunt.