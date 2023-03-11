Te Hīkoi Toi: Protesting the rat kings

The 1970s Protest Photographs exhibition, on display at Te Auaha Gallery, longs to now be turned into a book or, better still, a newspaper.

A lot has changed in 50 years. Yet one thing that clearly hasn’t is our propensity to occupy public space in protest.

Musing on how protest has changed has felt unavoidable this March. All in one week, we’ve had the School Strike for Climate, the anniversary of the anti-vaccine occupation at parliament, the death of one of our great protest photographers, Ans Westra, and the opening in Pōneke of a magnificent exhibition 1970s Protest Photographs. A few weeks earlier strippers from Calendar Girls bravely protested in a public park their treatment as workers.

What has changed significantly is how we document and disseminate information about protests. Observe the mass of citizens filming with camera phones, while also struggling to stay upright, in the recently released RNZ video documentary about the final day of the parliament occupation, Boiling Point.

Folks are still protesting about restrictions laid down by government, or often at other times the very lack of restrictions. Yet social media has that public splintered about who we protest about.

True, it didn't all used to be just hippies.1970s Protest Photographs delights with an image by Keith Stewart of a senior member of the Pensioners and Beneficiaries Union protesting a lack of changes in the pension scheme (hard to imagine now, the campaign was assisted by student university magazine Salient). In a beautiful image by Keith Stewart dental nurses, prim and proper in uniform file in orderly fashion down Lambton Quay.

More generally though - as Nick Bollinger’s recent excellent book Jumping Sundays: the rise and fall of Counterculture in Aotearoa New Zealand details - the impression is of "something in the air". A new generation protesting all manner of things, counter to an embedded conservative norm.

Supplied Gavin Mouldey's artwork for Murdoch Stephens' Rat King Landlord .jpg

The exhibition is grouped by themes, and one feeling particularly pertinent is on housing. It’s instructive to learn that, such was the concern about high rents, shortage of quality rentals and lack of government regulation, that people in Pōneke in the 70s were prepared to stage protests at developments or squat vacant properties. Whatever happened to those? Witness a Tenants Protection Association protest in Newtown over a developer’s move to demolish three houses to build a fried chicken bar. The only thing unfamiliar about this picture is our current complacency towards the steamrollering of market forces.

Welcome then, and rather smart is an illustrated newsprint street edition of writer and activist Murdoch Stephens’ book Rat King Landlord. Ten thousand copies have been crowdfunded in support of the group Renters Unite!, whose presence has been made felt recently in the city through clever poster campaigns.

In Stephens’ book three flatmates discover the rat who lives in their compost bin has become their landlord. This newsprint version has been beautifully designed by Robert Whitaker, with lots of breakout information, the work of some 16 different illustrators, and titling that leads you, refreshingly, to scuttle in and out of the story, taking bite-sized nibbles. It very much feels like a positive collective enterprise.

Escaping social media (and available at the likes of Unity Books and upcoming CubaDupa), it recalls the countercultural presses of the 70s recorded by Bollinger. Except Rat King Landlord comes printed courtesy of the big Petone machines of Stuff. In terms of establishment, who is advocating for who has become more complex.

The publication is also being celebrated by a one-day exhibition of the artwork (so many different renditions of rats!) from 10am-4pm on Sunday, March 19, at Meanwhile gallery, upstairs at 99 Willis Street.

1970s Protest Photos meanwhile has more label text than even a museum exhibition. That’s made elegant and not too shouty by strong design from Chris Lipscombe, but it longs to now be turned into a book or, better still, a newspaper.

Supplied At the 1970s Protest Photographs exhibition notebooks hang from the walls so that visitors can add comments, memories or the names of people they spot in the photographs.

The exhibition was principally conceived to launch an excellent archival website of images and information www.1970sprotestphotos.nz. In the show notebooks hang from the walls so that visitors can add comments, memories or the names of people they spot in the photographs, helping to build the archive. As Keith Stewart comments to me, no one’s getting any younger.

While legendary Tāmaki Makaurau photographer John Miller features, the exhibition’s strength is largely its focus on Wellington and its photographers, bringing the community together. When I visit, it’s International Women’s Day and a small concert is underway with duo The PJs playing protest songs on the theme of women’s labour rights. I hear an older echo of the recent Calendar Girls protests.

There are many excellent photographs here, but aesthetics aren’t the key concern. Many are also included for what they documented rather than quality.

This breadth is welcomed. It allows us to study changes in what we’re prepared to physically protest about. The rash, for example of protests on behalf of people persecuted in varied countries overseas. To my mind our protests today have become more self-focussing, as social media encourages, and marginalised groups themselves have become more empowered. Our society is more diverse.

To adapt a saying: if you remember the 70s you were truly fully present. This exhibition provides a gorgeous reminder.

If, however like most of us now you weren't,1970s Protest Photos NZ is an inspiring and absorbing educational experience.

Might we publicly fund and support more community exhibitions like it. There’s a note in this to those designing our new library, town hall and wider civic precinct