"I'll knock your brains out!" - the fuse that lit a nation's outrage

Do you remember the strange story of the Unruly Tourists? Well it's becoming something... more.

Above you can watch Part 1 of Stuff’s new documentary series Unruly, telling the roller-coaster story behind New Zealand Opera’s controversial new work The Unruly Tourists.

The remaining parts will be released daily.

In January 2019, a summer news story like no other played out across the nation's news websites and television screens. It began in the upmarket Auckland beach suburb of Takapuna, where a group of British tourists - at first thought to be Irish - was challenged by the public for leaving picnic litter strewn across the beach reserve.

Footage showed threatening behaviour from the tourist group including one, very memorable utterance by a young child:

"Come at my uncle again, and I'll knock your brains out."

Within days the 'unruly tourists' had ignited national outrage for their antics, which included allegedly putting ants and hair in restaurant meals to avoid paying; trashing hotel rooms, threatening staff and the public, and stealing a Christmas tree from a petrol station.

Stuff Simpler times.

Watching on, along with the rest of Aotearoa, was New Zealand Opera's new General Director Thomas de Mallet Burgess; an Englishman brought here with a remit to refresh our national opera's offerings and bring in new audiences.

De Mallet Burgess was struck by the drama inherent in the story, and made a decision that would unleash entirely unexpected consequences.

Above you can watch Part 1 of Stuff’s new documentary series Unruly, telling the roller-coaster story behind New Zealand Opera’s controversial new work The Unruly Tourists.

The remaining parts will be released daily.