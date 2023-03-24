Culture calendar for the Wellington region - Mar 24-26

The Cuba St Precinct will come alive this weekend with music, theatre and art. The Samba Parade in 2021.

CubaDupa

Cuba St precinct, Mar 25-26

The festival brings a new array of out-of-this-world offerings to the heart of Te Whanganui-a-Tara. The Cuba St precinct will come alive with colour, art, music, theatre, dance, food and over 1200 artists for one ultimate weekend. CubaDupa is perfect for the whole whānau. Full programme at cubadupa.co.nz

Lucia di Lammermoor

St James Theatre, Mar 18-25, 7.30pm, $49.50+

Wellington Opera, in association with the Kiri Te Kanawa Foundation, presents this gothic romantic tragedy with a stellar cast. Witness the psychological drama, Lucia’s famous mad scene, and the ultimate Romeo and Juliet love story. Tickets: ticketmaster

Thank Graffa it’s Friday

Madison’s Cafe, Masterton, Mar 24, 5.45pm, koha

Keith Austin on keys, Mark Bradley on electronic drums/percussion, Paul Maunsell on bass, Steve Shivas lead guitar, Maria Warington back-up and occasional lead vocal, and Rob Maunsell lead vocal, guitar and harmonica. A pallet of blues, country rock, Irish ballads and electric folk.

Supplied Khandallah Pool will go to the dogs on Saturday.

Dogs ‘n’ Togs

Khandallah Summer Pool, Mar 25, various sessions from 9.30am. $6.15

The event will be signalling the end of the summer days with Khandallah Pool closing to humans and going to the dogs for a final dip on Saturday. Tickets: eventfinda.co.nz

The King of Taking

Circa Theatre, to Mar 25, 6.30pm Tues-Sat, 4pm Sun, $30-$55

Allergic to normal flooring, a childish and petulant King can only walk on red carpet – and cannot move without an effective fanfare. This show from Thom Monckton, boasts circus, mime, and a whole lot of velvet.

The Best is Yet to Come – A Queer Magic Show

BATS Theatre, to Mar 25, 7pm, $25

The show tells the story of Jeremy Rolston, a man who grew up in the church, resulting in the gay kid being repressed in him until age 25 when he was finally set free. Tickets: bats.co.nz

A Fat Girl’s Cry

BATS Theatre, to Mar 25, 7.30pm $22

The curvalicious celebration of Body Positive Diversity, ‘A Fat Girl’s Cry’ is written, produced, directed, and performed by 23-year-old Wellington actress Celia Macdonald. Also starring Scott Christie and Austin Harrison.Tickets: bats.co.nz

Supplied Morgana O’Reilly is performing at Circa.

Stories About My Body

Circa Two, to Mar 25, various times, $30-$40

Morgana O’Reilly with tales of selling her toes in NYC, diary entries from 1998, birth, boobs and trying to like her chins. Suitable for 16+. Tickets: circa.co.nz

Ukraine Fundraiser

St Francis Xavier Church, Lower Hutt, Mar 25, 8.30am-12.30pm

Arts for Ukraine and St Francis Xavier Church, are holding a market day at the school hall. Entertainers, puppets, open mic for singers, face painting, games and a Teddy Bears’ Picnic. There will also be food stalls, clothing and art for sale. All proceeds to Ukraine for Humanitarian Aid.

Please Adjust Your G-String with Margaret Austin

Inverlochy Art School, Mar 26, 5-6pm, $20

A romp through an OE with a difference. Margaret Austin travelled through Amsterdam, Athens and Paris, finding new experiences. From G-strings to danger come hear exciting tales. Tickets: inverlochy.org.nz

Waikanae Music Society presents Armstrong, Jacobs, Liu Trio

Waikanae Memorial Hall, Mar 26, 2.30pm, $5-$40

Donald Armstrong (violin), Samuel Jacobs (horn) and Jian Liu (piano) in a programmme of music for French horn, including Beethoven’s Horn Sonata, and Horn Trios by Anthony Ritchie and Brahms. Tickets: waikanaemusic.org.nz

St Matthew Passion - JS Bach

Alan Gibbs Centre at Wellington College, Mar 25, 7pm, $25-$50

The Tudor Consort presents JS Bach’s monumental oratorio St Matthew Passion, accompanied by the Chiesa Ensemble and directed from the harpsichord by Michael Stewart.

St Theresa’s March Madness Fair

St Theresa’s School, Plimmerton, Mar 25, 11am-3pm

Come along, enjoy a great day out with lots of fun, delicious foods, games, entertainment, shopping and much more.

Coming up

Friends of the Botanic Garden

Begonia House foyer, Mar 27, 11am, $5

The Lady Norwood Rose Garden was not always the beautiful garden that it is today. Discover why on this easy 60-minute garden walk.

Foil, Arms & Hog – Hogwash Tour

The Opera House, Mar 27, 8pm, $69.90-$79.90

With over 1 billion views, Foil arms & Hog are one of the Internet's most renowned comedy sketch groups, but it’s live performance where they thrive. Come and see why the Irish trio have become the top selling act at the Edinburgh fringe festival for three consecutive years. Tickets: Ticketmaster.

The Next Big Thing? Indigenous Art Now: Paul Chaat Smith

City Gallery, Mar 27, 3-4.30pm, free

Paul Chaat Smith, Comanche author, essayist, and curator at the Smithsonian's National Museum of the American Indian, discusses the contemporary US landscape of indigenous art, and compares it to Aotearoa.

Supplied Stand-up comedian Danny Bhoy plays at the Opera House on Tuesday.

Danny Bhoy – Now Is Not A Good Time

Opera House, Mar 28, 8pm $69.90

The globe-trotting Scot returns for the world premiere of his new show Now Is Not A Good Time. Don’t miss this internationally-renowned and critically-acclaimed comic, with his unique brand of observational storytelling. Tickets: ticketmaster

Author Talk: Joanna Cho & Khadro Mohamed

Unity Books, Willis St, Mar 28, 12.30-1.30pm, free

A conversation with Joanna Cho and Khadro Mohamed led by Sudha Rao. ‘People Person’ by Joanna Cho and ‘We’re All Made of Lightning’ by Khadro Mohamed are both shortlisted for the Mary & Peter Biggs Award for Poetry, part of the 2023 Ockham New Zealand Book Awards.

The Kugels

St Andrew's on The Terrace, Mar 29, 12:15 pm, koha

Anna Gawn (voice), Ross Harris (accordion), Robin Perks (violin), Debbie Rawson (clarinets) and Nick Tipping (bass) will lull and inspire you with mournful ballads and frantic dances. Featuring Klezmer classics alongside new art songs by Ross Harris.

Book Launch: Past Lives by Leah Dodd

Unity Books, Willis St, Mar 28, 6pm, free

Te Herenga Waka University Press and Unity Books Wellington warmly invite you to the launch of a new poetry collection ‘Past Lives’ by Leah Dodd . ‘Leah’s poetry makes me vomit with joy’ – Jordan Hamel.

Supplied Student performers from Queen Margaret College as well as schools around the region are involved in Mama Mia!

Queen Margaret College presents Mamma Mia! The Musical

Queen Margaret College Hall, Mar 30-April 1, 7pm, Sunday matinee 2pm, $20-$45

QMC is going to the island of sun, sand and sea for its 2023 School Production – Mamma Mia! The production is described as a jukebox musical, featuring ABBA’s hit songs and performed by a cast of exceptional student performers from around the region. Tickets: trybooking.co.nz/MVJ

Eat your heart out

Shed 5, Andiamo, Jervois Steak House, Mar 28

Foley Wines and Nourish Group are supporting communities affected by Cyclone Gabrielle with a charity evening. Wine and food purchases at Shed 5, Andiamo and Jervois Steak House will be donated to KidsCan and SPCA. Book tickets at each restaurant’s website thenourishgroup.co.nz

Exhibitions

Mysterium Tremendum et Fascinans

Thistle Hall gallery, Cuba St, to March 26, daily from 10am, free

A multimedia art exhibition of new work by Neil Johnstone, Brendan Jon Philip and Andrew Warren Curtis Smith. With accompanying ambient musical performances for Cuba Dupa weekend.

Friends of the Botanic Garden

Treehouse, Botanic Garden, to March 31 (Thurs to Sat)

Meet artist in residence Hannah Schickedanz and discuss her art and the influence of nature.

Alice Vallance Hosking and Kirsty Gardiner: Conversations through Time

Aratoi, Masterton, to April 2

There are a few threads weaving their way around this exhibition. The first is the work of Hosking (1860 - 1920) held in the Aratoi collection, and secondly the work of Gardiner, contemporary ceramic and textile artist, who was inspired by seeing Hosking’s sketch books on their return from the Turnbull Library.

Fun and Happiness

The Kiwi Art House Gallery, to April 5

An exhibition of small 300mm x 300mm Wellington themed textured oil paintings by Vincent Duncan.

Under Heaven’s Heel

Toi Poneke, Mar 25 to April 21, 10am–8pm weekdays and 10am–4pm weekends, free

Under Heaven’s Heel is an eclectic survey of the oppressive economic and social practices of capitalism. Paintings and sculptures by Sam Clague muse on the origins of our political landscape.

Burn It All Down

Aratoi, Masterton, to May 14

Burn it all down brings together the work of six artists who use fire, destruction, and obsolescence in their work to highlight the fragility of our world, ourselves, and our memories. From domestic objects to black holes the final artworks reveal that it is the very fragility of these things that make them precious.

Kura Pounamu: Our Treasured Stone

Pātaka, Porirua, to June 11, open daily

‘Kura Pounamu’ tells the story of hundreds of years of Māori invention, innovation, imagination and spirituality with pounamu - New Zealand greenstone.

Vicki Fanning – Passenger

Pātaka, Porirua, to June 11, open daily

Steering technology, history, and abstraction into ethereal bodies of glass, ‘Passenger’ features two recent bodies of sculptural work by Vicki Fanning.

Print Council of New Zealand: Celebration

Aratoi, Masterton, to June 4

The exhibition brings together the work of printmakers across the country to honour 20 years of Print Council of Aotearoa NZ and celebrate the bright future of printmaking in this country.

Supplied The installed exhibition of Ans Westra at Te Papa.

Ans Westra: 1936-2023

Te Papa, Level 5 landing, to Sep 17, free

Featuring 10 iconic Ans Westra prints and her old Rolleiflex 2.8F camera – from the 10,000 Westra items in Te Papa’s collection – this small exhibition celebrates the life and work of the late Dutch-born New Zealand photographer.