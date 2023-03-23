Made in Hollywood: The art and soul package of the Oscars

An embattled cry of relief as Michelle Yeoh accepts the award for best performance by an actress in a leading role for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" at the Oscars on March 12.

Last week I dilly-dallied in my watching of Hollywood’s biggest night, The Academy Awards.

A YouTube video here, a tweet and an online article there. It filled a slither of a void and created a thinking one.

This year’s Oscars was as glossy as any of its predecessors. The stars stepped out from the relative realness of unreal limousines, flashing superfluous smiles, which were complicity admired. The red carpet was barely sullied, despite the frequent iridescent footfall of the anointed. The shag pile had had ‘work done’ on it (like many of the stars) and it was actually champagne pink this year. Maybe that had something to do with it? Or perhaps AI PR fabulousness rendered their client deities imperceptibly airborne?

It is Hollywood, after all.

Poses procured, stars glide along the world’s most coveted conveyor belt at this the world’s most super of markets. Necks are brokered with borrowed jewels, bodies graffitied with designer names, all foisted onto the backs, and crammed into the mouths of these desperately beautiful creature commodities. They are the art and soul package.

Chris Pizzello/AP The world’s most coveted conveyor belt: Crew members roll out the carpet outside the Dolby Theatre ahead of the Oscars.

Their PR, with star in tow, scan the media pen, adjusting their herding to ensure their client gets maximum shine and get them within a whisper of a well-fondled microphone. And when that star speaks we learn that they’re bursting at the seams with surreptitious gratitude, an everyman humility and a practised familiarity (unless you’re Hugh Grant who no longer has need of the fawning it seems).

“This is the American dream.” cried one winner. “Don’t let anybody tell you, you’re ever past your prime,” proclaimed another. Both are true. Both are made in Hollywood.

These embattled cries of triumph and relief came respectively from Vietnamese American Ke Huy Quan, who won Best Supporting Actor and Best Actress winner, Malaysian Michelle Yeoh. Both stars of Everything Everywhere All at Once, this year’s Best Picture.

Chris Pizzello/AP Harrison Ford, left, and Ke Huy Quan react onstage when "Everything Everywhere All at Once" wins the award for best picture.

The firsts were ‘everywhere all at once’ too as this duo are the first from their respective native lands to win Oscars. A triumph for cultural convergence and for visibility.

Seeing ‘yourself’ represented has aspirational significance. It denotes an ability to traverse the social strata, climb to the top and win an Oscar. It’s a far cry from the 1939 Oscars when African-American Hattie MacDaniel won Best Supporting Actress for Gone with the Wind.

More red card than red carpet, MacDaniel was prohibited from sitting with her white cast mates and instead was herded to a table at the back of the venue.

Controversy still surrounds representation in tinsel town, and rightly so. Nonetheless, at this year’s Oscars these Asian winners were front row and centre. Their parts were perfectly played.

I play my part too in cultural convergence. Predominantly and proudly Samoan, I was born and raised not in Aotearoa, but in New Zealand. I was gorged on a foreign diet of everything, everywhere all at once whilst ancestral me was fed leftovers in leftover time.

On island time, nourishment was sought but the cupboards were filled with a stranger’s fruit and foreign ingredients. But needs must, so you adapt your homegrown recipe. You must assume the stranger’s position in order to learn yours: a history book here, a YouTube video there and miseducation everywhere.

You’re schooled in their walk, talk, eat and sleep, fancies and fibres. These foreign fibres blister against indigenous sinew, making for an uncomfortable fit for life. Oral traditions are tongue-tied and can now only be heard when you read about them, in a foreign language. You will require glasses.

Meanwhile, the stars return the designer gowns, borrowed jewels and hired limos. They’ll sand off their make-up and free up their swollen feet. Naked. They may well ask “am I past my prime?” No need to tell me. I already know the answer.

The Oscar: for best UnderAccurateHistoricalFictionFantasyForeignLanguageIndenturedBarely AuthenticDesperate Biopic goes to ...