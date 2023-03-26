Important reading and writing questions for TK Roxborogh

T K Roxborogh (Ngāti Porou) has written more than 30 published works. She is a high school English teacher and writing mentor. She will soon start PhD research with a focus on decolonising the teaching of Shakespeare.

Where do you get your ideas?

My ideas come from dreams, things I see or read or what someone tells me and then my brain goes ‘hmm, I wonder what would happen if…’ I’m never stumped for my next story because I have an office full of characters waiting to have theirs told. Sort of like the eclectic group gathered in Mike McLusky’s waiting room in the TV series Mayor of Kingstown.

These include those in book three of Charlie Tangaroa, as well as characters in a time travelling whodunit. Oh, and patiently leaning against the wall in the shadows, a couple of minor characters from my Crown of Blood and Honour trilogy.

READ MORE:

* Advice from Pākehā te reo speakers: ‘Persist but don’t beat yourself up’

* How I write: Young Adult Fiction Award winner Shilo Kino

* The two lives of award-winning writer and teacher Tania Roxborogh



You’ve said, 'I am a very lazy writer, I piss around 90% of the time'. How do you manage procrastination?

I wouldn’t actually look to me as a good example or someone who has the answers. It’s a hard job, writing a novel – writing anything. It never feels like I’m ‘allowed’ to give myself time.

Late last year, I was blessed by the gift of a week at the Michael King Writing Centre and I basically sat on my bed and wrote. The weather was rubbish (and the house is halfway up a hill which was a challenge to my back and knees) so I gave myself permission to stay in my PJs, drink lots of Coke Zero or coffee, and write.

The more I stayed put and wrote, the more I was able to do this. Reminds me of the times long ago when I would do long distance running and I’d hit the wall, push through, then get my second wind and run for another half an hour.

David White/Stuff Auckland University professor Melinda Webber and doctoral student Te Kapua O'Connor wish they had learnt about their iwi heroes at school. Now they've written a book which does just that, delving into stories from Te Tai Tokerau.

Tell us about your latest project.

Charlie Tangaroa and the God of War is now with Huia for their look through. It centres on how a recently discovered precious mineral could destroy life as it is known by the residents of a sleepy seaside town – but that’s not the worst thing they will face. Throw into the mix the ancient arguments of the gods and the struggles become more than a battle between environmentalists, the forestry workers and the seedy shadow of international politics. The tag line is: knowing who you’re fighting is only half the battle.

Huia also have for consideration a young adult novel and a picture book I’ve just completed. Once they’ve been through these, I’ll have some re-working to do. However, I have my ‘real’ job as English teacher taking up most of my time (and energy), some freelance writing work for Huia and a demanding but beautiful border collie who needs lots of attention.

Tell us about your future PhD study.

Well, the child in me wants to answer: to find out about all the things, so I can show people how to do all the things better. The grown up will answer: taking my love of learning te reo Māori (and the learning about te ao Māori) with my obsession with Shakespeare and combining that with my passion for teaching English. I am hoping my research will come up with an effective way of helping English teachers decolonise their teaching of Shakespeare.

I initially wanted to just research the similarities between the way both the Bard and Māori use the natural world to explain human behaviour but I was confronted with the wero that, as a Māori researcher, my work needs to enhance the lives of Māori. I want to take it further and say that I want my research to benefit everyone – to paraphrase Dr Russell Bishop​ ‘what’s good for Māori (students) is good for all (students).’

Name a book you've never stopped thinking about.

I can’t name just one (meany!) but I will list a few that have stained my soul: The Bone People by Keri Hulme, The Time Traveler’s Wife by Audrey Niffenegger​, To Kill a Mockingbird by Harper Lee, and The Thirteenth Tale by Diane Setterfield​.

In the past few months, however, I’ve been recommended these books to my kids:

We Can Make a Life by Chessie Henry.

Before You Knew My Name by Jacqueline Bublitz.

The Axeman’s Carnival by Catherine Chidgey.