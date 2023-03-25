Te Papa's big spaces offer artists huge creativity but room still for more

New collection show ‘Hiahia Whenua’ does great work in bringing together fascinating historic colonial work with contemporary Māori artist responses, including again Matt Pine (his drawing of landscape with PVC piping being particularly evocative).

On Monday on the way home from WOMAD, I stopped off at Whanganui’s Sarjeant Gallery. Housed temporarily on Taupo Quay (its grand home on the hill set to reopen in 2024), I was struck by how much they do in a small space, employing a rich art collection.

There’s a tender, smart show by former Tylee Cottage artists in residence Zahra Killeen-Chance and Solomon Mortimer but, otherwise in the main building, it’s the collection leading through thoughtful micro-exhibitions. A set of works as you enter explores ways we see and experience the world, while wooden sculptural works from the collection speak wittily in wood to our relationship with birdlife.

This in turn introduces a third exhibition, Theatre Country, centred on moving image commission ‘Dawn Chorus’ by Cecelia Kumeroa and Dr Billy van Uitregt, connected to nearby Bushy Park sanctuary. Considering the precarious state of bird habitats, it’s complemented by works from the collection by Matt Pine and Gabrielle Belz.The gallery itself is a forest of forms, with different canopy levels. Yet not crowded.

Nearby are a series of Ans Westra photographs - a hang turned around quickly to remember Westra, after her passing. Visiting Te Papa also this week, Westra has been remembered similarly. These are thoughtful gestures. To be contemporary, museums need increasingly to be nimble in key spaces with collections to support diverse current conversations.

Toi Art is celebrating its fifth anniversary this month. Architecturally, it’s been a successful transformation of some difficult Te Papa spaces. A cavernous high-stud opening space greets on level four, providing needed space in Aotearoa for installations that tests artists’ reach and create spectacle.

The adjacent spaces have proven to work for multiple exhibitions and big blockbusters, if a little claustrophobic. Upstairs, approaches to the collection have been brightened and made more thematically accessible, often designed to appeal to the senses first.

This appears to have paid off. Te Papa reports that over five years Toi Art has had 2,350,000 visits (remembering the significant pause caused by Covid). Forty per cent of Te Papa visitors make it into the galleries.

So why, right now, do things feel so moribund?

Maarten Holl/Supplied On show at Te Papa is an extraordinary collection of large woven work by the Mata Aho Collective. Yet it's their industrial materials, rather than the connections and community they make, emphasised by the emptiness of the spaces they are housed in.

Our largest public institutions demand public scrutiny. We’re proud when they thrill us - which Te Papa has done many times. But bagging Te Papa has also been a perennial critics’ job since opening 25 years ago, pairing a McCahon with a fridge (in hindsight a rather smart lively move). And some things don’t change.

Given calls for more of our national art collection to be seen, the amount of empty space on levels four and five is hard to appreciate unless due to underfunding. A sizeable space next to Phar Lap’s skeleton is gloomily empty.

Currently on show is an extraordinary collection of large woven work by the Mata Aho Collective. Yet it's their industrial materials, rather than the connections and community they make, emphasised by the emptiness of the spaces they are housed in. As if this were an industrial bunker complex. A museum is an opportunity for them to talk with, rather than be isolated from the collection. A place to strengthen ties across histories in toi art and raranga. It’s as if there’s a nervousness generally in Toi Art around displaying scholarship. Even a significant passage space between galleries is left empty. I’m mystified by this austerity, next to the multiple exhibitions held in these spaces before.

Maarten Holl/Supplied Dane Mitchell's Iris, Iris, Iris takes up two spaces it’s giant iris-scented incense sticks don’t warrant.

This extends to the fifth floor. Dane Mitchell’s installation ‘Iris, Iris, Iris’ takes up almost twice the floor space of my house. It’s compelling but of dissipated intensity, taking up two spaces its giant iris-scented incense sticks don’t warrant.

‘She’s Talking to the Wall’, an impressive string of Kate Newby wind chimes sits above a level four void, big enough for a small gallery (once part of an accessible public library). In her 2021 survey show at Adam Art Gallery, Newby was able to carefully animate her chimes with natural light and pockets of breeze brought in through a handmade window work. Here the only natural connection is the giant hum of the air conditioning.

Maarten Holl/Supplied Kate Newby's She's Talking to the Wall is an impressive string of wind chimes, but better for a smaller gallery.

An adjacent gallery space devoted to the collection, focussing on colour and abstraction is a strong hang, but remains inexplicably unchanged after five years. Upstairs, attention to ceramics amounts to a small number of John Parker works. What was once a sculpture terrace is now a large empty viewing platform.

It’s not all brickbats. New collection show ‘Hiahia Whenua’ does great work in bringing together fascinating historic colonial work with contemporary Māori artist responses, including again Matt Pine (his drawing of landscape with PVC piping being particularly evocative) and a remarkable 1985 landscape painting response to her mana whenua and McCahon from Shona Rapira Davies. The richness of our national collection beyond big name paintings is shown - such as The Messenger Sisters’ 1850s charming small depiction of their new Taranaki home, logs strewn in the foreground.

One large quibble though. Given this exhibition’s theme, Māori artists are represented largely in response to colonialism rather than by a rich culture of work articulating connection to whenua. We continue to not follow through on the late curator Jonathan Mane Wheoki’s inclusion of pre-20th century Toi Māori, our art history continuing to start on board Captain Cook’s ships.

Te Papa reports more than 1000 works from the collection have been shown in Toi Art over five years. That sounds impressive until you consider the amount of space and time, and the total 40,000 works in the collection.

By way of comparison the Sarjeant over the same period - with reduced floor space, and while registering and relocating their 9000 works - has exhibited over 500. Doing the maths: Te Papa has displayed 2.5% of its collection, the Sarjeant 5.5% of theirs. While Te Papa has held 48 physical exhibitions, the Sarjeant has produced almost double (82), in a space maybe a fifth the size. Surely we can do better.