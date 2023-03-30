Moving image art lights up 'steep, dark' Wellington steps

Leala Faleseuga's 'It's in the Milk' currently on in April at Masons Screen

Mark Amery celebrates a special place in Te Whanganui-a-tara for moving image art

On the generous landing of a steep, dark concrete public stairway between Lambton Quay and The Terrace, is a portal able to take you to a space that shifts your state, place and time.

It’s the Masons Lane screen, a remarkable piece of council-funded public art infrastructure, and probably the only permanent public outdoor site for artists’ moving image in the country.

This could be a scary place at night - prone to urination or other private evening activities - now it’s surreal. Changing monthly, video art screens 24 hours, seven days a week. Difficult for the rough sleeper, a dreaming space for the office worker.

Since 2015, 83 works by Aotearoa artists have been exhibited here by artists moving image agency Circuit, funded by council. Twenty-one have been commissioned for the site. Some have gone on with Circuit to further screenings, in Oberhausen, Rotterdam, Saskatoon and Wairoa.

READ MORE:

* Te Hīkoi Toi: Street art revealing humanity within

* Outdoor art trails you can follow in your own time

* NFTs: A digital land grab?



Masons Screen has a distinctive type of viewership. Mason’s Lane is a commuter track, meaning regular pedestrians encounter each work multiple times, and build up a habitual relationship with moving image art over years. Many of us are now accustomed to AI tailoring to us personally a diet of video on Tiktok or Instagram. Here the public curator algorithm ensures diversity. “Look up from your phone!” the screen would say, if it could speak. ”See how boundless the world is beyond.”

Some works relate directly to the site. Artist Layne Waerea drops kūmara down Wellington steps, leading us to think about sites where they once were planted. Louis Zalk-Neale calls on the legend of Ngake and Whātaitai, taniwha of Pōneke, while Jamie Berry dedicates work to three nearby buried streams, Kumutoto, Tutaenui, and Waipiro.

Supplied Clinton Watkins' 'Feedback' at Masons Lane

Expect also, the unexpected: the funny and esoteric to interrupt your usual step and make you mindful. The joy of video art is its ability to work outside genre, weaving sound and vision in very different ways and different paces.

Phil Dadson’s ‘Am I Dreaming’, starts on a Wellington bus that feels more like a not-so-funfair haunted house ride, before spiralling around remarkable coastal rock formations - a delightful counterpoint to the concrete.

Julia Holden’s ‘#LunaMeditates’ provides an eerie comfort stop: a stop animation of 550 oil paintings of a fluffy cat, complete with a sinister mechanically-repeating purr. These works now join a thousand others streaming online at Circuit.org.nz.

Supplied James R Ford's 'Infinite Monkey Syndrome' at Masons Lane

The latest, on until May, is more personal, gentle and tender than most.

Leala Faleseuga's 'Vessel: Dissolution / It's in the milk’ reflects on memories of the artist’s pregnancy with twin daughters, including time spent in neonatal care due to their premature birth. It beautifully and intimately connects to the physical and the emotional, the body and spirit, through text and meditation on polaroids she took documenting that time. Spoken poetic reflections are a key element, placed with care with video of the swill of breast milk in a container, and milk spillage over the polaroids, emerging from darkroom processing baths.

Moving image work is widespread through the visual arts but it remains of limited private market interest. Like music and film it is made to stream and proliferate. Its makers are diverse, experimenting with the key current tools with which we interpret the world. It’s not commercial. This makes Circuit Artist Moving Image’s work vital, and last year they celebrated their 10th anniversary.

Circuit director Mark Williams was formerly exhibitions manager at the New Zealand Film Archive (Ngā Taonga) who up until 10 years ago had an energetic gallery programme devoted to moving image in Wellington. This is missed. In its absence Masons Screen and Circuit have been a quiet, vital public space for moving image.

Supplied Phil Dadson's 'Am I Dreaming' at the Masons Lane Screen

Mark Amery is a contributing arts editor for the Dominion post and a member of the Wellington City Council public art panel.