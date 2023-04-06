Reviewing the arts as a community business

The arts ecosystem is a delicate thing. I’ve been writing for Wellington arts review website Art Murmurs since early 2019, and in that time I’ve seen the arts sector morph under the immense pressure of a pandemic and a cost of living crisis. Not to mention a pervasive and reductive cultural view that art is not “real work”.

The arts sector doesn’t exist without the community behind it and, as nice as that sounds, it’s a matter of necessity more than anything else. The reality is that it’s hardly ever about cash transactions the way other industries are. It’s almost always about overworked and undervalued people, friendships and favours, and free tickets.

Within this ecosystem, we have reviews, which we love and also love to hate. There is this cultural idea of “the reviewer”. He is almost definitely always a “he”, over 60, out of touch, and hasn’t made art of his own in 30 years, at least. He comes from a position of unfounded authority and, most importantly, his interests are those of the potential audience rather than the artists. “Should you or should you not go and see this show?”

I joined Art Murmurs a few years after it was founded. The platform emerged in 2015 out of a need for reviews that centre artists instead. Reviews are there to invite (or dissuade) a potential audience, but a positive review can also support artists in their publicity efforts and when trying to secure funding, which is necessary in an industry where a full-time living wage often feels lofty and ambitious rather than what it actually is – the level of income needed to live.

Most of the reviews on our site are for live performance and, unlike a book or an exhibition, live shows are not fixed. They change from night to night depending on audience size and energy levels. Then sometimes what we’re reviewing is a development season for a show that could go on to tour and change significantly over the course of several years. A brief description of a show’s plot with a thumbs-up or a thumbs-down verdict isn’t really useful – at least not to the artists.

We add value where we can. All of our reviewers are active creatives in our own rights, most often in a similar career stage to those we’re reviewing. We don’t approach our reviews from a place of authority but as peers who can provide feedback and support artists in the development of their work.

The relevance of a specific reviewer and their opinion to a work is a large part of that. The idea of one person’s opinion being the be-all and end-all is a thing of the past and can even be potentially damaging. We want to match reviewers to what they’re reviewing. So, a show exploring the stories of a minority group is ideally reviewed by someone who shares those experiences, and an artwork of a particular form or genre is ideally reviewed by someone who has expertise in that area. Sadly, we’re always limited by the people and resources we have available.

Reviews barely ever come with compensation these days (unless you count complimentary tickets), and this has a cost. With a small pool of volunteer reviewers, we can’t always keep up with the number of requests we get, so reviews are getting scarcer and can’t be guaranteed to the artists who need them. It’s a ripple effect that makes financial support harder to secure, and limited resources cause problems across the board.

The latest Creative New Zealand arts grant funding round closed in less than 24 hours, shutting lots of talented artists out and making it a competition of speed rather than merit. The same goes for requesting a reviewer – it’s often first in first served. Those who don’t secure reviews can be hugely disadvantaged.