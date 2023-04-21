Culture calendar for the Wellington region: April 21-23

Armageddon is running over April 22-23 at Sky Stadium.

Armageddon Expo

Sky Stadium, April 22-23, 9am-5pm, day tickets $23

Two days of geek glory filled with esports, gaming, anime, collectibles, celebrities, trading cards, RPG and more! Featuring celebrity guests from Doctor Who, The 100, Sonic the Hedgehog films, The Expendables, lord of the rings and more, all in person once again. Tickets: Ticketek

Durufle Requiem and Music for Anzac Day

Wellington Cathedral of St Paul, April 22, 2pm, $25-$30

The Bach Choir marks the lead-up to Anzac Day, a time of remembrance and reflection, with works by Parry, Tallis, Elgar and others, concluding with the incomparable Requiem by Maurice Durufle. Tickets: eventfinda.co.nz

Dave Murphy and Janet Muggeridge

Thunderbird Cafe, 154 Featherston St, April 21, 5.30pm-7.30pm, free entry

Treat your ears to originals, Americana, folk and blues, mandolin, guitar, two sublime voices.

supplied Dave Murphy and Janet Muggeridge play at Thunderbird Cafe on April 21.

Land of the Long Long Drive

Circa Two, to April 22, various times, $15 GA

A tale for Kiwi kids, featuring iconic NZ creatures, landscapes and fresh waiata by singer-songwriter Benny Tipene. It’s a classic road story with a Kiwi twist. Tickets: circa.co.nz

Tūhura Tuarangi - Aotearoa in Space Showcase

Space Place, to May 14, 10am, free with Space Place general admission fees

Space Place presents Tūhura Tuarangi Aotearoa in Space, an interactive showcase bringing the magic of space exploration to Wellington with hands-on science, space and fun for the whole whānau. Your visit to the epic science museum also includes a planetarium show and (on a clear night) telescope viewings. Tickets: Spaceplace.nz

Interactions - 3 Plays for the Price of 1

KAT Theatre, Cochran Hall, 106 Cashmere Ave, April 22-23, various times. Tickets $20-$24

Comedy, satire and nostalgia in Token of Friendship by Nataliya Oryshchuk, The Proposal by Anton Chekhov and Domestic Bliss by Christine Stachurski. Tickets: iticket.co.nz

Stuff The Bach Choir of Wellington plays at Wellington Cathedral of St Paul this Saturday.

Cringeworthy - Swinging in the 60s!

Circa Theatre, to April 29, Tues-Thus 6:30pm, Fri & Sat 8pm, Sun 4pm, tickets $30-$55

Cringeworthy is back, transporting you to the swinging 60s with this tribute to Kiwiana music and culture in the 60s. Four talented performers will belt out chart-topping singles from each year of the 60s, wowing you with four-part harmonies, righteous dance moves and hilarious commentary. Tickets: circa.co.nz

Funny Gurl!

Circa Two, to April 22, 7.30pm, $30-$40

Get to know Anita Wigl’it, star of Drag Race: Canada Vs. the World and RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under S1 in this kooky, hilarious and tell-all one-woman show. Recommended 16+. Tickets: circa.co.nz

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Anita Wigl'it performs in a one woman show in Funny Gurl! at Circa Theatre.

The Pantaloons: Sleeping Beauty

Little Theatre, Lower Hutt, April 21 & 22, 10am & 11.45am. From $15

Step into a magical fairy tale world of magical castles, a mysterious creature lurking in the forest of thorns and an enchanted princess. The Pantoloons present a fantastical tale full of fairies, bravery and enchantment. Tickets: Eventfinda

NZ Youth Choir in concert

Anzac Hall, Featherston, 3pm, April 23, tickets $10-$25

The fifty-strong NZ Youth Choir is made up of our best singers aged 18–25 and was founded in 1979 by Dr Guy Jansen. It operates on a three-year audition cycle and has trained well over 1000 New Zealand voices so far. Bookings: nzyouthchoir.com/event/nz-youth-choir-in-featherston

supplied The NZ Youth Choir perform at Anzac Hall in Featherston on Sunday.

Family Open Day

City Gallery, April 22, 11am-4pm, koha

Join us for a day of fun and creativity for the whole whānau. Come to City Gallery Wellington and discover art activities, encounters and pop-ups.

Cocked and ReLoaded

BATS Theatre, to April 22, 7.30pm, tickets from $20-$40

Comedy Gold are bringing Cowboys back to BATS in their rootin-tootin show Cocked and ReLoaded. Their spurs are sharpened to bring you comedy, stunts, and the best of the Wild Wild West. Tickets: bats.co.nz

Lazy Sunday Afternoon

The Pines, April 23, 2pm-5pm, $8

Chat, sing or dance with The Young Once Band, who will be playing hits from the 60s, 70s and 80s. A full bar is available and finger food for sale.

Colours of Futuna Concert Series

Chapel of Futuna, April 23, 2pm, $10

WOSOSI, a small dynamic a cappella choir that draws from the world's rich singing traditions gives a concert that will take you on a magical journey. Tickets: eventbrite.co.nz

David White/Stuff Waiata by Benny Tipene will be performed at Land of the Long Long Drive on at Circa Theatre to April 22.

Coming up

Wrights Hill Fortress Open Day

Top of Wrights Hill Road, Karori, limited parking. April 25, 10am-4pm Family $20: Adult $10: Child $5

Bring the family and friends to see the historic World War II Fortress, built to protect the capital from Japanese bombardment in 1942. Self-guide yourself with a history pamphlet and map for about one hour. Refreshments for sale.

Anzac Day walk

Cable Car Entrance Lookout, April 24, 11am, $5 (cash only)

On this Botanic Garden walk we shall look at plants from some of the countries involved in the two World Wars and plants associated with peace and remembrance. This is a 75-90-minute downhill walk, with some steps.

RAW! ASMR – Wellington Premiere

BATS Theatre, April 26-29, 6.30pm, from $20

100% Comedy. 110% ASMR! ASMR is a ‘tingling’ sensation you might get when someone whispers into your ear. RAW! ASMR is a fiercely fruitalicious farce celebrating YouTube ASMR trigger videos. Tickets: bats.co.nz

Gavin Fowler New Zealand’s finest rockers will perform the soundtracks to Quentin Tarantino's Reservoir Dogs & Pulp Fiction.

The Soundtracks from Quentin Tarantino’s Reservoir Dogs & Pulp Fiction performed Live in Concert

Opera House, April 27, 8pm, from $89

New Zealand’s finest rockers together with a smoking hot band are set to recreate Hollywood history, performing the soundtracks to Quentin Tarantino's Reservoir Dogs & Pulp Fiction live in concert. Tickets: Ticketmaster

Into The Woods

Te Auaha, 65 Dixon Street, April 27 to May 6, 7.30 pm shows with 2pm Saturday and Sunday matinees, $30–$50

WITCH Music Theatre presents Into The Woods with cutting-edge and wildly imaginative new production of this timeless musical tale, filled with wicked hilarity and giant heart. To fulfil their deepest wish, a baker and his wife must first reverse a curse placed on them by a mysterious witch living next door. Tickets: witchmusictheatre.co.nz/intothewoods

Lunchtime Concert

St. Andrew's on The Terrace, April 26, 12.15pm, koha

Join us for piano duo Sunny Cheng and Otis Prescott-Mason.

PETRA MINGNEAU RAW! ASMR has its Wellington premiere at BATS Theatre on April 26.

What's Wrong With This Picture?

Thistle Hall, April 25-30, 10am-6pm daily except Wednesday (10am-4pm) and Sunday (10am-2pm), free

Following her sold out show of 2021 Emily Benefield is exhibiting colourful and humorous collages from 25-30 April in central Wellington.

Stand-up Comedy – Alien Comedy @ Moon

Moon Bar, Newtown, April 27, 8pm, $10

Alien comedy is a showcase of stand-up comedians every month at Moon Bar. The best pizzas in town and great beverages. MC for April is Mike Ross. Tickets: $10 from Eventfinda or the door.

Three Minutes in Hell

Fringe Bar, Allen St, April 27, 7.30pm, $15 full price/$10 concession

Join your regular hosts Daniel John Smith and Anya Rzhevitskaya and a lineup of fifteen comedians for an evening of fresh comedy on a set topic we challenged them to write about. Each comic will have three minutes to entertain you on this month's topic: Friendship. Tickets: kiwiticket.co.nz

supplied The Only Dream Left is a survey exhibition of Reuben Paterson's work at City Gallery Wellington.

A Night with Reuben Paterson

April 27, 5.30pm-8pm | Donation appreciated | City Gallery Wellington

Explore the kaleidoscopic playground of Paterson’s practice with a special evening of conversation between artist Reuben Paterson and Dr Hinemoa Elder. Together, they will reflect on Paterson’s practice while thinking about the journey forward. Expect provocation, intimacy, and joy.⁠

Exhibitions

Unhinged: Opening the Door to the Dowse Collection

The Dowse Art Museum, to August 13, free

Featuring over 1000 items from the Dowse art collection, this exhibition is an opportunity to explore some familiar favourites alongside forgotten treasures.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Unhinged features more than 1000 items from the Dowse collection and runs to August 13.

What if we just made art, not the climate crisis?

Te Auaha, April 14-26, free

This exhibition invites people and communities to come together to share visions of a future that has overcome the climate crisis.

Burn It All Down

Aratoi, Masterton, to May 14

Burn it all down brings together the work of six artists who use fire, destruction, and obsolescence in their work to highlight the fragility of our world, ourselves, and our memories. From domestic objects to black holes the final artworks reveal that it is the very fragility of these things that make them precious.

Kura Pounamu: Our Treasured Stone

Pātaka, Porirua, to June 11, open daily

‘Kura Pounamu’ tells the story of hundreds of years of Māori invention, innovation, imagination and spirituality with pounamu - New Zealand greenstone.

Mark Tantrum/Supplied Mere in Kura Pounamu To tatou kohatu at Pātaka in Porirua.

Vicki Fanning – Passenger

Pātaka, Porirua, to June 11, open daily

Steering technology, history, and abstraction into ethereal bodies of glass, Passenger features two recent bodies of sculptural work by Vicki Fanning.

Print Council of New Zealand: Celebration

Aratoi, Masterton, to June 4

The exhibition brings together the work of printmakers across the country to honour 20 years of Print Council of Aotearoa NZ and celebrate the bright future of printmaking in this country.

Ans Westra: 1936-2023

Te Papa, Level 5 landing, to Sep 17, free

Featuring 10 iconic Ans Westra prints and her old Rolleiflex 2.8F camera – from the 10,000 Westra items in Te Papa’s collection – this small exhibition celebrates the life and work of the late Dutch-born New Zealand photographer.

Ans Westra See the work of Ans Westra at Te Papa. Pictured, a self-portrait circa 1963.

A Body of Work by Caroline Strachan and Sue Swann

Hutt Art Centre, April 26 to May 7, 10am to 4pm daily

As part of the exhibition the pair will be displaying a group of five works that were inspired by a series of historic wallpapers that were removed from the walls during a recent renovation.

Coronation Celebration

New Zealand Academy of Fine Arts, to May 21, free

A special exhibition marking the coronation and continuing a long tradition of artists commemorating moments in history. Featuring medieval, heraldry inspired illuminations set in the Charles II Carolean era by Philip Markham, a royal collection of pottery by Jenny Shearer, HMNZS ships by Navy artist Colin Wynn and exciting new works by academy artists.