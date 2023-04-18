Scribbling all the way to Amsterdam, kiwi competing for world doodle crown

In September 2020 the doodling began - and it didn't stop until every empty space was covered in an array of black and white designs.

A doodle artist is jetting to Amsterdam to represent New Zealand on the world stage.

Jesse Leonard, who beat out 20 other doodlers, was crowned Red Bull National Doodle Art winner on Friday, following fierce competition at the University of Auckland’s bar, Shadows.

“I did not think I was going to win, it was incredibly surprising,” he said.

READ MORE:

* NZ's top doodlers to go head-to-head at national competition

* Picasso heirs launch digital art piece to ride 'crypto' wave

* Christmas goes digital as more buy NFTs as gifts for loved ones



”When they called third place I was like ‘damn’, because that’s all I thought I could possibly get.”

Red Bull/Supplied Jesse Leonard was crowned New Zealand's Doodle Art champion on Friday.

Red Bull/Supplied Leonard’s award winning doodle incorporated sports and space.

The 33-year-old has been creating comics since he was a little kid, inspired by his creative heroes like Simpsons creator Matt Groening.

Although drawing and doodling is a passion project for Leonard, he decided to give the doodle competition a whirl.

“I didn’t think competitions like this existed in New Zealand.”

Leonard hopes his achievement may open some comic-book doors, as there seems to be a lack of “local” cartoons.

“Doing anything with illustration like story boarding for a TV show, or video game creation would be a dream,” he said.

Red Bull/Supplied Leonard beat out 20 other doodlers to be crowned the champion.

Red Bull/Supplied Leonard was crowned at Shadows Bar at Auckland University on Friday night.

While attending the final, the winners from each country will be connected with the iconic Burnt Toast – a lead designer and co-founder of the most renowned NFT collection out there: doodles.

Leonard will have a month to work with Burnt Toast on a new doodle that will be showcased at the world final as an NFT (non-fungible token) digital art peice, alongside his original doodle.

All profits made from these NFTs will go to the finalists – which could be a handsome sum.

The international Red Bull Doodle Art final will be held in Amsterdam from May 25 to May 28, and includes the top doodlers from 60 countries across the world.