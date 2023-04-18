Photographer reveals prize-winning image was AI-generated, turns down award

Boris Eldagsen, a German artist who won the prize for the creative open category at last week’s Sony world photography awards, has revealed his prize-winning photo was generated with artificial intelligence and is turning down the award.

The photographer’s image depicted two women standing close together, one behind the other, in black and white.

Eldagsen announced on social media he would not accept his prize, saying he “applied as a cheeky monkey” to find out if photography competition judges are prepared to spot AI images and rule them out.

“AI images and photography should not compete with each other in an award like this,” he said. “They are different entities.”

“We, the photo world, need an open discussion,” he continued.

“A discussion about what we want to consider photography and what not. Is the umbrella of photography large enough to invite AI images to enter – or would this be a mistake?

“With my refusal of the award I hope to speed up this debate.”

Eldagsen said his prize was a “historic moment” – the first time an AI image had won an award at a prestigious international photography competition.

“How many of you knew or suspected that it was AI generated? Something about this doesn’t feel right, does it?”

Since he was turning down the award, he suggested donating it to the fotofestival in Odessa, Ukraine.

A spokesperson for the World Photography Organisation, which organised the awards, told the Guardian they were aware Eldagsen had used AI to make his image before he was announced as the winner.

“As per the rules of the competition, the photographers provide the warranties of their entry,” they said.

“The creative category of the open competition welcomes various experimental approaches to image making from cyanotypes and rayographs to cutting-edge digital practices.”

Eldagsen’s stunt comes at a time of increasing interest and concern with the advances in artificial intelligence.

Experts fear videos and images that have been created or altered with AI could spark the proliferation of nonconsensual deepfake pornography; others predict AI will put people out of work; and others suggest the education system will struggle to cope with students using AI tools to cheat on assignments.

On social media, AI images have fooled internet users. Some were led to believe Donald Trump had had his mug shot taken, while others thought Pope Francis was spotted wearing a papal white, knee-length Balenciaga puffer jacket.