How do comedians choose their prey in the audience, and how can you avoid it?

Rhys Mathewson on audience members who don't want to be involved.

Being singled out by a comedian in front of a packed crowd can be an introvert’s nightmare scenario.

You’re checking out your favourite performer, and their eyes lock on you. All you can do is hope the rowdy drunk guy behind you causes enough of a distraction for you to be forgotten, while you avoid eye contact.

Granted, some Kiwis thrive on the attention of being singled out, and comedian James Mustapic says it can absolutely make the show more exciting and interactive for everyone. But for some of us, there’s nothing worse.

So how do comedians pick their targets? And can you do anything to help yourself get chosen, or ensure you avoid the comedian’s predator-like gaze?

With the New Zealand International Comedy Festival set to kick off on Friday, there seemed no better time to put the important questions to a few comedians, like “how can I make sure you come nowhere near me if I come to your show?”

First things first, says Rhys Mathewson – the 7 Days regular who broke our hearts when Covid ruled him out of the 2022 season of Dancing with the Stars – a lot of audience members do love interacting with comedians, whether they’re invited to or not.

He’s generally ok with someone in the crowd inserting themselves into the show, “as long as people have self-awareness”.

Unfortunately, though, “there’s a real history with New Zealand audiences not knowing how to behave”, and it pays to be aware of whether you’re boosting the show’s quality before mouthing off.

“You’re technically adding to the show, but in the same way if I put my penis into a cake I’m adding to the cake,” Mathewson laughs, insinuating additional content isn’t always ... better.

Supplied Rhys Mathewson and James Mustapic said you're unlikely to be preyed on if you're not keen.

With that in mind, when it comes to “heckling back”, Mathewson is all for it. As long as it’s in good fun. He doesn’t want anyone leaving a show feeling like they’ve been picked on.

“Is there some playful ribbing? Occasionally. Does it come out of nowhere? Absolutely not. If we’re chatting, and you say something ridiculous, I'm going to point out it’s ridiculous.”

But for the shy ones amongst us, Mathewson insists he’s not going to force an interaction with someone who isn’t keen. In the past he’s even approached audience members, and been met with head shakes of no.

“You know what, that’s fair enough. It’s absolutely alright to refuse to be involved.”

While Mathewson won’t call on anyone who’s not keen, James Mustapic – star of the 2022 TV series Abandonment Issues – usually asks for a volunteer, too but says, “there’s something a little bit funny for everyone else when you pick on someone that clearly doesn’t want to be talked to”.

As for how to get out of it? There’s only so much a comedian can do if you refuse to acknowledge their existence, he laughs.

Canva|Flaticon Want to avoid being singled out by a comedian? Acting really drunk or too keen can make them leave you alone.

“You could just not say anything till I leave you alone”.

You could also just act really drunk, says Mathewson, who describes overly boozed audience members as, “truly the worst”.

“Have you ever tried to reason with a drunk person? Even worse its they think they’re really funny. There are just waves of energy from the rest of the room going, ‘just stop talking’.”

Billy T Award nominee Maria Williams says it’s usually very obvious if someone’s not keen to be chosen, but if you are caught in the spotlight, there are ways to get the comedian to move on.

“You can shake your head or literally put up crosses with your hand [if you need to]. No deal!”

But what if getting involved sounds like the perfect night out? Are there ways to increase the chance of being called on?

Williams loves audience interaction as both a performer and an audience member because, “I love unpredictability”.

And so, apparently, does her Dad who always seems to be singled out.

“I think there are a few things to it – sitting at the front, he’s often quite vocal and looks enthusiastic.”

Be wary of being too vocal though – the really loud ones will often have comedians thinking they might, “hijack the show”.

Supplied Billy T nominee Maria Williams.

Not being excessively vocal seems to be a general consensus amongst the comedians. Mustapic admits, “sometimes we don’t like to talk to people that are too rowdy, because it’ll encourage them to be more crazy.”

“If someone at the front looks really keen, I’m going to avoid them like the plague,” agrees Mathewson.

“The person who really wants to be involved - you give them an inch, and they’ll take a mile.”

Regardless of how keen you are though, he insists it usually pays to wait to be invited.

“Jokes are delicate. If you build up a five-minute-long story, and you’re at that final punchline that you know will bring the house down, then someone yells out something dumb, [they’ve] just made it so much harder for everyone there.”

Ultimately, says Williams, being invited to interact with a comedian isn’t something that should be feared.

“And audience member can never screw up a performance ... It should be a pretty stress-free for everyone.”