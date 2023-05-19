Kevin Ireland, award-winning Kiwi poet and writer, dies at 89: 'Going gently into the wild night'

Celebrated Kiwi poet Kevin Ireland has died early Friday morning at 89-years-old.

Ireland, born Kevin Jowsey, was taken into hospice care on Thursday night as the award-winning writer’s health had been deteriorating for a number of weeks from an aggressive form of cancer while living at his Devonport home.

He died around 1am as a storm raged through Auckland, his family confirmed to Stuff.

Ireland’s niece, Karen Blair, said his death was a “fitting end for a poet, going gently into the wild night”.

“The first time that I met him I’d moved into Sam’s [Ireland’s stepson] house in Kingsland,” said Blair’s wife, Greg Smith.

“It was a Sunday, and Kevin and Caroline [Ireland’s second wife] came around ... Sam threw a barbecue, and Kev brought 4 or 5 bottles of wine, and proceeded to drink it – with help – and told the most amazing stories.

“I was just enthralled with him, I wanted him to come over every Sunday and tell stories ... He had a real taste for life.”

A protégé of Kiwi short-fiction writer Frank Sargeson, Ireland co-founded the literary magazine Mate alongside playwright John Yelash in 1957, where the pen name Ireland first appeared in the magazine’s second edition in 1958.

A year later, Ireland travelled to England, and what was supposed to be an overseas trip lasting a year or two turned into a 25-year stay in Europe, where Ireland mostly resided in London, working as a sub-editor for The Times.

Supplied “I was just enthralled with him, I wanted him to come over every Sunday and tell stories ... He had a real taste for life.”

Ireland briefly lived in Sofia, the capital of Bulgaria, where with the help of his then-wife Donna he translated Bulgarian poetry to English.

Despite living abroad, Ireland continued to consider himself a New Zealander, contributing to literary journals in his home country, before returning in 1984.

He published his first poetry collection, Face to Face, in 1963, and over the course of his career he would go on to write 37 works of poetry, novels, and a short story collection.

In 2022, Ireland published his final work and third memoir A Month In The Back of My Brain, which he described as “sweeping up all the reflective wrappers and the tinsel, and describing how, in the setting sun, they glitter with the brilliant romance of nostalgia”.

Outside of writing, Ireland was a keen fisher, wine connoisseur, and loving family man.

He was appointed an Officer of the Order of the British Empire during the 1992 Queen’s Birthday Honours, and in 2004, Ireland received the Prime Minister’s Awards for Literary Achievement for poetry.

Ireland is survived by his wife Janet Wilson, a prominent Kiwi academic, stepsons Bill and Sam, and grandchildren Jack, Stanley, Matilda, and Annie.