Why Shakespeare’s King Lear is still important in 2023

In a drafty hall in the middle of inner-city Auckland, Aotearoa acting royalty Michael Hurst and Jennifer Ward-Lealand scream and yell, in an effort to be heard over the pelting rain, booming thunder and cracking lightning.

Anyone poking their head around the door may worry about their sanity, but the two actors are just doing what they do best – giving their all to their characters King Lear and the Duchess of Kent.

Not only will cast members be working with real-life elements, they will also be performing on a traverse stage, with the audience surrounding them, challenging the cast to make their actions and voice work for every angle.

Ward-Lealand, who has worked in the arts world for over 40 years, says no-one signed up for this play thinking it would be a “doddle”.

“It’s not a domestic drama, we are in vocal and physical training to bring enough energy to the stage,” she says.

Sunday Star Times’ exclusive look into the preparation of the drama-filled, egotistical, action-packed play was to answer one question – is Shakespeare’s King Lear still important in 2023?

If you’re ambivalent about the relevance, two of the show's main characters are here to change your mind.

Ward-Lealand and Hester Ullyart, who plays The Fool, liken the fiery play to something straight out of Succession.

Abhi Chinniah/Supplied Michael Hurst and Hester Ullyart rehearse for King Lear under plastic sheets, to protect them from the water that will drench them onstage.

Abhi Chinniah/Supplied Jennifer Ward-Lealand plays the Duchess of Kent in King Lear.

The play tells the story of King Lear, who is poised to abdicate his crown, and challenges his children to compete for his land – but his favourite daughter, Cordelia, won’t play his games.

This family dysfunction affects all of his kingdom, and it's thrown into deep chaos, with the story tackling themes like self-awareness, loyalty and elder abuse.

Shakespeare’s King Lear was first performed in 1606, and was considered contemporary from the moment it burst onto the stage.

In Hurst’s version, he holds true to the contemporary theme; Ullyart describes the cast’s costumes as something out of King Charles’ coronation.

Ullyart says King Lear is “very apt” for now, “especially because it’s been done in such a contemporary way”.

“It’s about this man whose ego has completely taken over,” Ullyart says.

“It smacks of people with a lot of money, and their worlds are festering a bit because they’re so insular, so self-obsessed. There’s a lot of that happening in our world. We’re fighting for our sanity, we can’t help but think about ourselves constantly, because of our various devices, the lens on us, especially if you’re in the public eye.”

Abhi Chinniah/Supplied Michael Hurst and Hester Ullyart rehearse for King Lear under plastic sheets, to protect them from the water that will drench them onstage

Abhi Chinniah/Supplied Jennifer Ward-Lealand says King Lear reflects themes that are happening in our modern world, despite it being written in 2023.

Ward-Lealand says King Lear also mirrors huge issues the world is grappling with, like warfare and the ramifications it brings.

“It reflects what’s happening now, with the flow of refugees over the world, because of strife and conflict in their various countries and what it means for people on the ground,” she says.

Ward-Lealand’s Duchess of Kent will do whatever she can to protect her King.

“My character loves the King, and in another world she would have married him, but she will stick by him no matter what,” she says.

Ullyart’s The Fool is loyal and honest, and points out the King’s flaws, using humour and irony to deliver cold hard truths.

While the traditional Fool is a court jester, Ullyart’s is a performer with a “dangerous quality”.

“I love this idea of this gutsy, truth-telling person who is able to give it out, and wrestle with this loose-lipped character that cuts through like a mustard,” Ullyart says.

Abhi Chinniah/Supplied Hester Ullyart plays The Fool in Auckland Theatre Company's production of King Lear.

Abhi Chinniah/Supplied Michael Hurst has been working in the background on the play for about a year.

Ward-Lealand explains one of her first ports of call when preparing for a Shakespeare role is interrogating the script.

“We have a huge responsibility as actors to be clear on what we are saying,” she says.

“I find out as much as we can about anything I might not understand. If I don’t understand, I can’t expect the audience to.”

Both of the actors are confident the Shakespearian dialogue translates well once the audience sees it in action.

“Shakespeare can get killed in the room,” Ullyart says.

“When you’re reading it, it’s not the same as seeing it, there’s so much power and action. The story flows so fast, there’s so much happening that you can get that is off the page.”

Ward-Lealand says she’s seen people sitting at Hurst’s productions of other Shakespeare plays and “have that realisation, I understand everything”.

Abhi Chinniah/Supplied Hester Ullyart says the audience will fall in love once they see the play in action.

Abhi Chinniah/Supplied Co-directors Michael Hurst and Benjamin Henson taking their cast through rehearsals.

At its core, King Lear is a story of struggle, whether it be wrestling with your ego or desperately trying to make ends meet in our current cost of living crisis.

While King Lear is set in a tyrannical world thrown into despair, the setting could be seen as an extreme example of our modern world, as we figure out how to work alongside dystopian technology such as Chat GPT and AI.

King Lear forces its cast to understand what’s truly important, despite the huge amount of struggle we face.

With all of this in mind, the answer to the question of King Lear's relevance is crystal clear: yes.

King Lear presented by Auckland Theatre Company runs from June 13 to July 1 at ASB Waterfront Theatre. Book tickets at atc.co.nz.