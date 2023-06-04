Orchestra Wellington excels again with colourful, intriguing work

Myth and Ritual by Orchestra Wellington. Conducted by Marc Taddei, with Valentine Michaud (saxophone), Orpheus Choir and BalletCollective​ Aotearoa. Music by Strauss, Arjuna Oakes, John Psathas and Bartók.

REVIEW: Myth and Ritual was the title of Saturday night’s Orchestra Wellington concert, but it could equally have been Sense and Sensuality: vivid music played with intelligence and verve.

That was true at least of the concert’s centrepiece, Béla Bartók’s Miraculous Mandarin, a bizarre ballet in which a young woman is forced by three thugs to lure men who can then be shaken down for money. The enigmatic Mandarin, though, turns out to be not just thief-proof but also assault-proof – until he achieves the union he desires with the girl, and submits to dying from his wounds.

These colourful, intriguing works are the kind of repertoire in which Orchestra Wellington excels. And their playing here was a joy: shaped by a brisk tempo from conductor Marc Taddei, their sound-world was filled with shrill woodwinds, blaring brass and controlled and suspenseful strings. The latter were especially good, alternating between the juddering rhythms of the urban jungle and little footstep-like darts of sound.

The dancers themselves, performing their tableaux behind the players in the choir stalls, were lithe and menacing. The staging of the climax wasn’t quite right – the Mandarin’s mystical glow not concentrated enough, and his death lacking in dignity and intensity – but overall the conception had a pared-back intelligence. And it was matched so well by the musical colours Taddei shaped, everything contoured with a grim and grimy edge.

The rest of the programme was a touch uneven. Safe Way to Fall, a song composed and performed by young Wellington artist Arjuna Oakes, with composer-collaborator John Psathas at the piano, had interesting moments and was beautifully sung, but too often lapsed into the safe power-ballad territory of arpeggiated piano and background strings.

This was followed by Psathas’s own composition, Zahara, a saxophone concerto starring French artist Valentine Michaud. Texturally it was wonderful in places, as ethereal string lines were juxtaposed with rough, grunting saxophone passages; and Michaud, dressed in a ballgown resembling a flower’s pink and gold bell, was acrobatic in her virtuosity. But although the Sahara’s inhospitable vastness was clearly conveyed, the piece lacked the narrative arc and shape of Psathas’s best writing.

Fortunately the night’s opening work, the Dance of the Seven Veils from Strauss’s Salome, was well-executed. After a slight tentativeness in the first passages, the playing had a lovely balance, its swells of sound both full and crisply outlined. Later, moments of calm beauty gave way to a climax bursting with life, in a little foretaste of the excellence to come in the Bartók.