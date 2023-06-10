In the footsteps of Pharaohs: Regine Schulz brings ancient Egypt to Auckland

World-renowned Egyptologist Regine Schulz is the co-curator of Egypt: In the Time of Pharaohs, on display next week in Auckland.

I picture world-renowned Egyptologist Regine Schulz in an unreasonably large sunhat in the shadow of a pyramid, seeking shade from the brutal Egyptian sun, her overalls covered in ancient dirt from the depths of her latest excavation.

In reality, she is inside an air-conditioned museum in Cairo. “I am very thankful,” she tells me via a patchy cellphone connection, “because it is 38 degrees today!”. Schulz is 69, a university professor based in Munich, scientific director of a museum in Hildesheim, and involved in many international research projects, including the excavation of the City of Ramesses the Great in Egypt.

She is co-curator of Egypt: In the Time of Pharaohs, a show in which the largest collection of ancient Egyptian artefacts ever to visit this country will be on display at Auckland War Memorial Museum from Thursday, June 15.

She says through these treasures we can learn a great deal about the wonders of ancient Egyptian culture, which in turn tells important stories about all cultures that have followed. She tells Grant Smithies how a childhood fascination turned into a lauded career.

Where did it all start for you?

I grew up in Germany, but my aunt and uncle were sometimes in Cairo and I grew up fascinated by ancient Egypt. At first, I studied journalism, and then I started Egyptology, which felt easier somehow because I had been to the country itself. And then I studied for many years, did my PhD, was a professor in Germany and also in Baltimore, and have worked for decades on important excavations such as the Ramesses site, which we have been working on now for 43 years.

At the moment I am working on a big exhibition that’s about to open at the Egyptian Museum here in Cairo.

How did your fascination with ancient Egypt begin?

I think at first it had a lot to do with the very impressive and beautiful art pieces from this country and also those symbols such as pyramids that have been integrated in various ways into architecture and so on in other countries. But I also loved the fact that we have studied Egyptian culture so closely for a very long time so we know a lot about how people lived.

Not only do we know a lot about the religion here, but also we have a lot of text we can read, including everyday things such as early Egyptian love letters, and a note someone wrote to get off work because they were hungover after a festival! These things are sometimes so similar to how people live now, so you feel a closeness to the people and the culture, even going back thousands of years.

What sort of artefacts are in this New Zealand show?

Oh, they are marvellous pieces! There are more than 300 of them, ranging from big statues and religious high-art pieces to simple objects of daily life, such as well-worn hand tools where you really sense a person’s hand on them, making things thousands of years ago.

Museums Partner Tomb of Sennedjem (replica) in the exhibition Egypt In the Time of Pharaohs.

There are also some very special models made by an Egyptology professor who is also a very famous model-maker. It all adds up to a very vivid impression of ancient Egypt and how life was there during those times.

You’re still heading out on digs. I imagine it’s a process where there are brief flashes of high excitement with long stretches of tedium in between.

On one level, yes, this is true. But alongside that, it is exciting because there is still so much to discover. This culture lasted so long. We’re talking more than 3500 years! Even when Christianity was coming, when Islam was coming, parts of previous Egyptian history were integrated into it, and it endured.

There were few wars because that area was protected by desert and by the sea. This place had more holy people back then than any other country, partly because there were so many gods, and that influence spread to a lot of countries outside Egypt. The goddess Isis, for example – you find her temples all around the Mediterranean area, and related sacred objects turn up from the Iberian Peninsula to Scotland. These ideas travelled a very long way.

What’s next for you?

I’ll be working for most of this year bringing together this exhibition here in Cairo. I also do a lot of training work with Egyptian and German conservators. I’m involved with various excavations, and teaching work back in Germany, and somewhere along the way I am coming to New Zealand for the opening of this new show in Auckland and to do some training with educators down there. It is my first time coming to New Zealand and I am very excited.