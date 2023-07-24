This piece of immersive art will leave you feeling 'hypnotically different'

The ROW by Tundra will be open for viewing until August 6.

Nestled at the top of Auckland’s iconic Smith and Caughey’s is a parallel universe.

Stepping off the lift and onto the sixth floor, you are immediately surrounded by a red glow, a harsh contrast from the bright beauty counters from below.

As you make your way down the hallway, dull thuds and low, muffled words are heard from the main ballroom.

Finally, you will step into ROW, a holographic light installation created by the masterminds of Tundra, a media collective showing off their incredible talent as part of Elemental AKL.

Tundra is a Russian-based media collective, who “explore the synaesthetic facets of interaction between sound, light, space and new technologies”.

Their artwork takes many forms, including audiovisual performances, sound and light installation and generative art.

Tundra/Supplied Tundra’s artwork takes many forms, including audiovisual performances, sound and light installation and generative art.

To create ROW, bits and bytes of information become symbols that combine with words, adding up to sentences that are transformed to translate ideas into tangible art forms.

“We use technology as a tool that is constantly developing, changing, and tuning to the environment,” Klim Sukhanov, one of the three artists behind Tundra, said.

ROW was created from an experiment with holographic displays, when Tundra tried to create “image depth” by placing the transparent screens one behind the other.

“We then examined this technology and combined it with our audiovisual algorithms to generate different patterns that formed the narrative and structure of the installation,” Sukhanov said.

“In most of our artworks, the results stem from experiments with technology.”

It took Tundra a total of three months to complete ROW, from the first prototype to the working model, but the team are constantly tinkering.

The light and audiovisual experience runs for about eight minutes, before starting again.

The sequence moves through various sets of lights, sounds and colours, challenging the viewer to determine their own meaning for what they are seeing.

Anthony van Dorsten, manager of Vescia Aoteroa, a lighting design company, has helped Tundra set up ROW in the Smith and Caughey’s space.

“With this historical site in Auckland, I think it’s important to juxtapose it with something that was extremely high quality,” van Dorsten said.

“These old buildings are so good for this new type of media art.”

When van Dorsten watched ROW, he saw something trying to communicate.

“I think it's like poignant for our time because you've got Chat GPT, and artificial intelligence coming into this realm, and it's not going to be long until that's able to talk back to us,” he said.

Tundra/Supplied ROW is on display on the sixth floor of the Smith and Caughey’s building, Queen Street.

Sukhanov believed that everyone who views ROW will be challenged in different ways, and the viewer will leave ROW feeling “hypnotically different”.

“When we composed the visuals and sound for ROW, we aimed to find a sweet spot that triggers a synaesthetic point of perception, without evoking any direct associations,” Sukhanov said.

“This means you're literally feeling something new. We spent hours in the studio, becoming hypnotised by the different signals it produced.”

ROW will be on display on the sixth floor of the Smith and Caughey’s building on Queen Street from July 20 until August 6.