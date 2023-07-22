Review: Mesmerising track-by-track performance of Bic Runga's Beautiful Collision album

Bic Runga. Image taken at the Christchurch Arena in June 2023. (File photo)

REVIEW: The lights went down and the crowd went silent for a gig that almost did not happen.

Bic Runga performed at Christchurch's Isaac Theatre Royal on Friday. It was a mesmerising track-by-track performance of her second album, Beautiful Collision.

For one-night-only, Runga and her four-piece band brought a touch of 1970s lounge chic to the Garden City.

The near sell-out crowd loved it, nostalgically singing along. Strange then, that the night almost didn't come to be.

When it was originally announced in May, Christchurch did not feature on the tour. In fact, the whole South Island was missing from the schedule.

Thankfully, a Garden City performance was added, but still no other SI dates.

Support was provided by super talented Kiwi singer/songwriter Georgia Lines.

Her short set demonstrating her amazing range, keyboard prowess, comedy chops and fly-catching ability (a bit like Obama once did).

She performed a great cover of Billie Eilish’s When the Party's Over but the highlight was Made For Loving, a 1980s soul-style single that Lines put out in 2020.

After a 30-minute interval, Runga took to the stage.

“20 years......” she said, her words hanging in the air, letting everyone reflect on how quickly the last two decades have flown by.

According to the official blurb, the tour was to celebrate “the 20-year anniversary since the release of her eleven-time platinum, best-selling album Beautiful Collision”.

The album was released in New Zealand in July 2002. Anyway….

Beautiful Collision was brave, confident and sold very well, but it never quite reached the heights of her debut album Drive, released five years earlier. It lacked an anthem like Sway or the raw emotion of Drive.

It was, however, a great showcase for Runga’s writing, her cute asides and playful observations.

And as a live show it was 45 minutes of pure pop joy.

As she traversed the album – opening with When I See You Smile – Runga seemed to relax into the evening.

By the time they hit track three, Something Good, the band hit their strides and the audience responded, toe-tapping along.

The stage was lit like a 70s TV special with heavy purples and bright golds. The band too, gave off an easy listening vibe and took it in turns to shine with drum solos and keyboard flourishes.

The treatment of each song was subtle enough to be faithful to the album version but interesting enough to ensure the musicians were having fun.

She Left on A Monday – perhaps the album’s best track – was the highlight of the night. Runga’s melancholic lyrics accompanied by Jeremy Toy’s weeping slide guitar.

As the set neared its end, Runga produced a harmonica for Listening for the Weather, the Bob Dylan-esque opening prompting cheers of excitement.

With all 12 album tracks performed, Runga closed the set with Drive, a new song called You're Never Really Here (Are You Baby?) and Bursting Through.

She returned after the encore to play Sway and the crowd sang along.

People left smiling, grateful Bic Runga added the extra date to her tour.

