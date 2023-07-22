Government pledges $15m for restoration of Auckland's derelict St James Theatre

Auckland’s St James Theatre has sat derelict for about 15 years.

The Government has agreed to match Auckland Council’s $15 million pledge to restore the dilapidated St James Theatre.

The theatre, which is recognised as a Category 1 Historic Place by Heritage New Zealand, was damaged during a fire in a neighbouring building in 2007.

It briefly reopened in 2015 before another fire, this time involving faulty electrics, damaged the stalls.

The building was not insured and has been largely abandoned since it lost funding for restoration in 2015.

Vandalism, including an incident which left the building exposed to rain, saw mushrooms sprout.

On Saturday, minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage Carmel Sepuloni said the government would match a $15m pledge Auckland Council made for the theatre’s conservation in 2016.

At the time, it was estimated the project would cost $66.6m.

Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage offered $1.5m in funding for the restoration in 2017. The offer remains open.

NZ GREEN PARTY An extract from Chlöe Swarbrick's video, Save St. James Theatre, shows how the Auckland central theatre is now dilapidated, with mushrooms growing inside.(Video from August 2022)

The owner of the theatre, St James Holdings, would be expected to cover the balance of the renovation.

“Our Government’s contribution towards the preservation of the St James Theatre will sit alongside funding from the Auckland Council and the owner to support its restoration so that it can reopen for the wider public to enjoy again – concert experiences, stately décor and all,” Sepuloni said.

“The St James Theatre is a place of outstanding historical and cultural heritage significance. Our Government’s contribution to support the restoration of the theatre underlines not only the importance of protecting our heritage buildings, but the significance of the theatre’s place in our history.

Next steps involved engagement with the theatre’s community, Heritage NZ and mana whenua to develop funding conditions for the government’s investment.

Built in 1928, the St James Theatre was a key Auckland arts precinct, Sepuloni said.

It is one of the best-preserved vaudeville theatres in Aotearoa.

“It was where Sir Howard Morrison premiered ‘Whakaaria Mai’, his Te Reo Māori version of ‘How Great Thou Art,’ in 1981, and Queen Elizabeth II attended performances and events there three times during her reign.”