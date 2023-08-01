Blank rendered wall wins $25,000 Parkin Drawing Prize

‘Street light (the room where your brother was born)’, charcoal on lining paper, pasted on the wall, is the winner of the 2023 Parkin Drawing Prize.

The winner of this year’s blind-judged $25,000 Parkin Drawing Prize is an artist who used charcoal and lining paper to recreate a blank wall.

Connah Podmore, a 36-year-old Wellingtonian and mother of two, was inspired by the living room she breastfed her children in, saying she used to get up in the middle of the night and “go into a little bit of a trance” staring at the wall when she wasn’t watching television.

The work – ‘Street light (the room where your brother was born)’ – was commissioned by RM Gallery in Auckland as part of an exhibition earlier this year, and took several months to create due to its life-size scale.

Podmore said the wall was representative of her family, and overlooked moments. “It’s taking something really ordinary and maybe a little bit mundane, blowing it up and placing it in a public space,” she said.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/The Post Wellingtonian Connah Podmore pictured in front of her winning work.

While walls were often not deemed significant, the particular wall Podmore drew was meaningful to her due to the life experiences it had been a part of, including her caring for her children Lewis, 6, and Renny, 3. The work explored the hidden, unpaid work done by parents – particularly mothers – within the home, and intimate familial acts.

For its display, the work is physically adhered onto the gallery wall. The top left-hand corner of the drawing features a heat pump while an unused power socket is depicted in the bottom right-hand corner.

Podmore was announced as the winner from 500 entries and 86 finalists from across the country, at a ceremony on Tuesday night at the Academy of Fine Arts’ academy galleries in Wellington.

Kirsten Lacy, this year’s judge and the director of Auckland Art Gallery, said she found the work incredibly evocative. “It makes you think about your own domestic spaces.”

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/The Post The work details shadows and light on Podmore’s old living room wall.

Walls were familiar, intimate and personal, Lacy said, inscribed with unique changing shadows, patterns and marks from the lives lived inside of them.

She felt it was a metaphor for the challenge of meditation with an empty mind in a world of stimuli overload. The blank space offered refuge and was rendered beautifully, she said.

Lacy said the work evoked not just motherhood, but “all aspects of life” that happened inside the home, including laying in bed, intimate domestic moments and boredom. “You’re looking at the wall through someone else’s vestige. I found myself in that space. I became tearful,” she said.

The work is the second in a series Podmore created which reflects her early experiences of being a stay-at-home parent.

Podmore – who is due to start part-time work at Inverlochy Art School in Wellington this week – was previously a highly commended recipient in the Parkin Drawing Prize in 2021.

There were 10 highly commended prizes this year awarded to Kata Brown, Jann Lenihan, Frances Krsinich, Lucy Dolan Kang, Bonnie Wroe, Jordan Barnes, Brent Treacher, Allette Ockhuysen, Motoko Kikkawa, and Duncan Anderson.

The annual prize, sponsored by arts philanthropist and collector Chris Parkin, promotes excellence and aims to foster drawing in New Zealand in all its forms.