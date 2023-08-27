Winnie-the-Pooh drawing by illustrator E H Shepard found wrapped in a tea towel

This original black and white sketch of Winnie the Pooh and Piglet is expected to fetch thousands when it goes under the hammer.

A Winnie-the-Pooh drawing by illustrator E H Shepard has been found wrapped in a tea towel.

The “fantastically poignant” sketch of Pooh and Piglet was discovered in the cellar of Christopher Foyle, the former chairman of Foyles bookshops.

Dated 1958 and signed by E H Shepard, the artist who drew the illustrations for A A Milne’s 1926 book Winnie-the-Pooh, the drawing was found by Foyle’s widow, Cathy Foyle, and bookseller Matthew Butler.

It forms part of a sale of more than 10,000 books and other items from Foyle’s library, in Beeleigh Abbey, near Maldon, in Essex, following his death in August 2022.

‘Fantastically poignant image’

Chris Albury, of Dominic Winter Auctioneers, estimated the sketch, listed as “Pooh and Piglet walked home thoughtfully together in the golden evening”, could raise between £20,000-30,000 (about NZ$42,000- $64,000).

He said: “It’s a fantastically poignant image that means so much to so many adults and children nearly a century after first publication.

‘‘It captures the moment just before Pooh and Piglet turn back into ordinary toys, and will prove a very popular lot to collectors who continue to cherish the world of Pooh.”

Christopher Foyle was the grandson of William Foyle, the co-founder of the famous bookshop with his brother Gilbert.

Christie’s sold William Foyle’s library in 2001 for £12.6 million, after the death of his daughter Christina.

Christopher bought many of his grandfather’s books before they went on sale, as well as developing the collection in the same library at Beeleigh Abbey over the next 20 years.

Albury said: “Rather than proudly on display on a wall, it was in a cheap frame with tape across the glass and wrapped in an old tea towel at the back of a cellar drawer.

“We see reproductions of this famous drawing from time to time which have no value, so I was shocked to see that this was unmistakably an original, even through the dusty, taped glass.”

The original initialled pen and ink drawing reproduced in the first edition of AA Milne’s Winnie-the-Pooh was sold by Bonhams, New York, for US$220,000 (NZ$371,300) in December 2022.

Items from Foyles’ library will go under the hammer at Dominic Winter Auctioneers on September 27 and January 31 (local time).

The majority of the items offered for sale will be books, including hundreds of early editions of English literature, illuminated mediaeval and rare Tudor manuscripts, and authors’ letters, as well as significant paintings and drawings.

Another highlight from the auction includes a historically important document signed by Queen Mary I, which is estimated to sell for up to £20,000.