'Back to being a child': Disney princess describes living out her childhood dream

Steffanie Leigh has been Mary Poppins, Snow White, and Belle. For a one-off Auckland spectacle, she’ll be playing all of them over the course of one evening, in Disney Princess: The Concert, at Aotea Centre.

The Disney songbird is bringing the gloriously technicolour visions of Disney to the Auckland stage for the first time, joined by a cast of Broadway performers, delivering anthems like Frozen’s Let It Go, The Little Mermaid’s A Whole New World, and Pocahontas’ Colours of the Wind.

”I’m a Disney girl. I grew up loving Disney princesses, I still love Disney,” Leigh tells Stuff.

“My movies and princesses when I was growing up were probably Belle from Beauty and the Beast, Jasmine, and a little bit of Mulan too.”

Disney Princess: The Concert began in a tiny club in New York City – now it’s an international tour.

”I never dreamed it would turn into what it’s turned into, and we're travelling the world with it. But I genuinely have so much fun performing this show, it’s so fun to sing these songs.”

DPC/Supplied This is the first time all the Disney princesses have been on stage together.

The iconography of the Disney princess means something different to every generation – but there’s a reason these ballads have lasted, beyond their melodic qualities or the stars who sang them. That’s down to, as Leigh puts it, the Disney effect.

“It’s a very unique way that these generations can relate to each other and find this common ground,” she says. “I think these stories are ones that are extremely relatable for all generations.”

The wish-filled Disney princess anthem (what is known as their “I Want” songs) are those that arrive during the character’s turning point; the moment of tension between their dreams and the often constricting society around them.

Disney Princess – The Concert is full of them, and, Leigh suggests, these self-acceptance anthems are a perfect entry point for lifelong lovers of musical theatre.

DPC/Supplied Steffanie Leigh sings some of the most iconic songs from the Disney Princess catalogue.

“It really is just an encapsulation of Disney magic, so it’s for anyone who loves that sort of ethereal thing that is hard to put into words. To me, it is imagination and wonder and hope and drive.”

There has been more diverse femininity of Disney princesses in recent years, with Moana, The Princess and the Frog, and the Mulan live-action remake all centred around women of colour in lead roles. Their ballads are some of the most powerful in the Disney oeuvre.

“Moana right now is my girl. They march to the beat of their own drum. There is something between them that’s so similar that’s what so inspiring about them – struggling and figuring it out along the way.”

DPC/Supplied Steffanie Leigh made her Broadway debut as Mary Poppins.

It’s difficult to overstate the impact or appeal of the Disney princess, but some numbers paint a pretty picture. To the surprise of no parents anywhere, the Frozen theme song Let It Go has 3.2 billion views on YouTube alone.

”You can come and throw a gown or tiara on, and remember what it’s like to see the world as a child. That is worth it.”

As dynamic as they are vulnerable, the songs become phenomena in their own right thanks to their little armies of devoted (some might say captive) listeners. As anyone who has ever heard their 6-year-old belt out the Moana soundtrack can attest, there’s no age limit on who can enjoy the self-empowerment and heroism of a Disney banger.

“I harken back and take inspiration from them today,” Leigh explains. “It’s a place for everyone to come and experience it together which is a nice respite from the pressures and weight of the world.”

When she’s not immersing herself in the world of Disney, Leigh is looking forward to spending time in Aotearoa.

“I’m a nature girl, and now Disney is making my dreams come true.”

The country has been on her “bucket list” since middle school, and in this respect, Disney is granting her wishes all over again.

A Carnegie Mellon alum, Leigh, who has appeared in hit US shows The Blacklist and The Good Wife, is joined by other star Broadway performers for the one-off spectacle.

“This is the first time all thirteen Disney princesses and the Ice Queen have been on one show together.”

This being Disney, there’s also the promise of true love at the end of it all.

“I share the stage with three incredibly talented women – but we also have our own handsome prince, whom we've brought along for the ride.”

Disney Princess – The Concert is on at Kiri Te Ke Kanawa Theatre, Tuesday 26 September. Tickets are available now.