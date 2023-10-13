'The colour of life': Arts Trail Manawatū forging creative connections

Art is the path for connecting with society and communicating with each other, says Square Edge Community Arts director Erana Kaa who is coordinating the sprawling Manawatū Arts Trail.

It’s one thing to respond to a painting hanging on a wall, it’s another to engage with its maker, to understand their motivation or inspiration, to value their “why”.

Art Trail Manawatū, where the doors between art lovers and more than a hundred regional artists would be open for the weekend, was all about connections, Erana Kaa said.

The new artistic director for Square Edge Community Arts was as excited to take to the trail itself as she was helping to provide a stage for the wider Manawatū’s creative communities.

Square Edge in Palmerston North is one of several arts hubs exhibiting work over Saturday and Sunday, in addition to numerous galleries and home studios, with the artists close at hand.

Most of the art being displayed is for sale.

“I think, yes, it’s a free event that has something to offer in the current economic climate, but also the environmental concerns that are happening. You want to value objects now.

“This kind of artwork from Kmart, this mass-produced, globalised, homogenised art, [Arts Trail] is taking it back to local, back to handmade, to knowing the maker.”

Kaa said for many of the artists who took part, the emphasis was less on sales as it was connecting with people.

“Our artists leave the day with loss of voice, they’ve talked non-stop, and that has value, and that’s free.”

Even in the midst of a cost of living crisis, she said art lovers still appreciated the quality of life and “the colour of life” art could bring.

“Some people have sports to add colour to their lives, for a lot of people it’s art. It’s a way of connecting with society and communicating and engaging with each other.”

Supplied/Stuff Palmerston North-based, Vonnie Sterritt is one of more than a hundred artists taking part in Art Trail Manawatū. (File image)

Though a lot of people are likely to have a political decision at the front of their mind on Saturday, Kaa was hopeful families who were out and about already would be encouraged to turn polling day into a creative day trip.

“Some of our hubs are right next to polling booths, so they’re probably going to have a really busy day.”

Kaa said the Manawatū Art Trail was also a great experience for children.

“There’s another generation who are going to come through. Who’s the artist who lives around the corner?”

While the full experience of the sprawling event, which extends to hubs and art studios in Woodville, Foxton and, for the first time, Himatangi, was dependent on people being able to travel by car, she said both the Square Edge and Caccia Birch House hubs were near bus stops, and both would have eateries open.

The team was closely watching to see how successful the Taranaki Arts Trail inaugural tour bus was, with hopes of offering something similar in the future.

Having only recently taken over the role of artistic director from the departing Karen Seccombe, Kaa said she was thankful the art trail booklet was already off the presses when she started, and it had been a treasured reference tool.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Ken Thomas, Colin Hoare and Robyn Laing will be at Square Edge in Palmerston North discussing their art and techniques with the public. (File image)

It maps out the locations of all the hubs and studios open this weekend, and she hoped both the physical publication and online version would prove just as valuable to art explorers over the weekend.

Kaa was raised in the South Island but her whakapapa was Ngāpuhi in Northland.

She moved to Palmerston North to study her Bachelor of Education at Massey and then taught art at Turakina Māori Girls School until it closed in 2015.

She then pursued a textile programme in Whanganui and spent four years on her phD, which she recently completed her candidacy for.

Art Trail Manawatū is running Saturday and Sunday. Visit communityarts.org.nz to download the guide of participating galleries and studios.