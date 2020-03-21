Words from the dark: writer Becky Manawatu and the real story behind her novel

Philip Matthews talks to writer Becky Manawatu about the real-life tragedy that inspired her acclaimed first novel.

They didn't teach te reo Māori when Becky Manawatu was at primary school on the West Coast, but at home she had a Māori-English dictionary. When a friend of her mother's gave the budding writer a book of Katherine Mansfield short stories – because isn't that what you buy a girl who wants to write? – she attempted her own rudimentary translations.

She was about 8 or 9 then. "I whakapapa Māori and that was always very important to me." And then there was the time she tried to convince her teacher that her childhood surname Wixon was a Māori name. It must be, if she was Māori, she insisted. She can laugh about that one now.

Looking back at the Mansfield translations, Manawatu realises she was looking for a different kind of story, the writing she discovered later by reading Witi Ihimaera​, Keri Hulme and others. At Buller High School, they were taught the likes of Jane Austen instead, although she does admit to loving Pride and Prejudice. But in the decades since, there has been "a real influx of beautiful indigenous work in New Zealand and it's really cool for young Māori people who want to write that there's so much work they can be exposed to," she says. "But we need more. More being published."

Manawatu's debut novel, Auē, is firmly in that new wave of Māori writing. The book emerged into the wider world only six months ago. Before that, it spent six years in darkness. What was it like, to spend all that time working towards being a writer and then to have it happen?

Stewart Nimmo The boy at the heart of Auē is named Arama. He closely resembles Glen Bo Duggan, Manawatu's cousin who was murdered by his mother's boyfriend in a case that gripped the country.

"I was looking forward to it but it's been an interesting mix of feelings, I guess, often conflicted," she admits. "It's a long time to work on something alone and sometimes I just wish to be alone with it again."

It's a Tuesday afternoon and she just finished her shift as a reporter for the Westport News. That's her day job, covering court appearances and the police round and finding human interest stories for the West Coast paper.

The rest of the country hears a day later that Auē is one of four novels shortlisted for the $55,000 Jann Medlicott Acorn Prize for Fiction in the Ockham New Zealand Book Awards. While we should not treat book awards like horse races, the shock omission of Elizabeth Knox's The Absolute Book, long considered the favourite, means Manawatu has a reasonable shot at nabbing New Zealand writing's top prize – she's up against more experienced writers Owen Marshall, Carl Shuker and the mysterious David Vann.

It means the 37-year-old debut novelist should at least win best first book in the fiction category.

Manawatu had advance notice of the shortlist, giving her a few days to digest the news. And it was hard to process, really. Had she not also been sent a rave review from the Landfall journal that compared Auē to nothing less than Hulme's The Bone People, a novel she loved, she thinks she might have even felt undeserving of the shortlist.

"I didn't expect to feel anxious after having the book published," she says. "You can't really predict how you're going to feel. I'm a sensitive person in many ways, and so I'm a pretty harsh critic of myself and quite keen to beat up on myself if I can find a reason to, and that's the way most of us exist."

But at the same time, "this has been something I've really wanted since I could write. It's a long time to be working towards it. Although you're not ever working towards something, you just write because you love it, but I'd always wanted to be a writer from when I was learning at primary school how to construct a story."

It's that mix of feelings. The great achievement of the book itself versus the sense of whakamā, a word often translated as embarrassment or shame, that accompanied it. She looks to other writers but are they really any help? Ihimaera has said "it's OK to feel whakamā as a person, that's a good thing, but you shouldn't be ashamed of your mahi". But then, Zadie Smith has called writing "a shameful practice and says all writers should feel ashamed". So who's right?

Stewart Nimmo Becky Manawatu's debut novel, Auē, is in a new wave of Māori writing.

'THE RESULTS OF VIOLENCE'

When Landfall reviewer Arihia Latham compared Auē to The Bone People, she was thinking of how both stories have a young boy at the centre, South Island settings and eerie worlds of mythology and violence. In Manawatu's book, there is real-world damage – gangs, drugs, murder – and then there is a more reassuring supernatural sense.

It began in the real world, with real crime. As a child, Manawatu had a cousin the same age who lived with her family at Waimangaroa, near Westport. He was named Glen Bo Duggan. Everyone remembers a bright, sweet kid, a happy young boy. They were close, but Duggan left to live in Christchurch with his mother and his mother's boyfriend, Peter Ryder, who kicked and beat him into unconsciousness over $5 missing from his wallet. The boy died in Christchurch Hospital when he was 10. That was in 1994.

It is an utterly harrowing story that is far too familiar in New Zealand. These stories flare up briefly as news events but they leave permanent scars on family lives. In a Stuff account published in 2016, Manawatu's mother, Maureen Wixon, said she is still haunted by what happened to the boy.

The boy at the heart of Auē is named Arama and he is Māori not Pakeha. But in other ways, he closely resembles Glen Bo, "because Glen Bo was a really quiet, considered type of person and gentle and funny, artistic and thoughtful", like Arama. The more worldly cousin who watches out for Arama is named Beth not Becky, but otherwise the story reads as though it sprung from a deep urge to go back and make right that which went so painfully wrong – to somehow wind back time and rescue the poor kid.

"I've seen the results of violence," Manawatu says. "It's hit my family. I started writing about Glen Bo when I was young, after he died. It's always been a natural place for me to go to write about things that are bothering me, not necessarily directly."

Auē started to take shape in Frankfurt, Germany, where her husband, Tim Manawatu ("I got his cool name"), was playing rugby and she suspects she was nostalgic for rural New Zealand, for the small towns and coastal communities she knew. These are the places that appear in her book, sometimes real and sometimes fictionalised. It's the New Zealand that can seem both dark and idyllic.

Stewart Nimmo Landfall reviewer Arihia Latham compared Auē to The Bone People. It is an utterly harrowing story that is far too familiar in New Zealand.

After Germany and some time in Nelson, Manawatu, her husband and their two children, who are now aged 11 and 15, moved back to the West Coast, to the place where she grew up. She describes the scene: "The other night we were on the beach cutting firewood. Dad fishes off the beach and we have kahawai or snapper occasionally, or rig that he's caught. That's what he does almost on a daily basis. It's pretty nice."

She was halfway through the six years of writing Auē when independent Wellington publishing company Mākaro told her they were interested after seeing the first three chapters. She had rewritten it after an earlier rejection that was "well and truly deserved" and wanted fresh eyes or a second opinion.

Mākaro's publisher Mary McCallum passed it onto the venerable New Zealand playwright and novelist Renee​, who told McCallum to accept it. "She gave me a lot of support after that and now we're close email buddies," Manawatu says.

A sample of Renee's praise is posted on the Mākaro site: "The writer knows exactly what she's doing and takes us with her. I could not stop reading." The Ockham judges make similar noises. NZ Book Awards trustee and writer Paula Morris calls Manawatu an exciting addition to the shortlist and an incredibly promising New Zealand author.

There is a strong sense that Manawatu is being inducted into the New Zealand literary scene, such as it is. You pass through the gate and then what's inside? A handful of festivals, an annual prizegiving night, a bunch of writers who all know each other. Partly because she started in Germany and partly because of where she lives, she continues to feel like an outsider.

And when you do get inside the scene, you realise that all that really matters is the writing. That's where writers want to be, back inside their own heads.

She's written a couple of tough, heartfelt personal essays since Auē appeared, expanding on stories behind it and its connections to her life, as "I feel like I have some responsibility to provide a bit of perspective as to why I've written a book like this". These essays have appeared online. And she has started a second novel, but not without some trepidation.

"I really want to gain the confidence to just plough into it and not think about an audience, which is how I wrote Auē. I was just writing what I needed to write. No one was expecting a book from me. No one had asked me to write a book and I didn't know what would happen once I'd finished.

"I really need to get into that frame of mind where I'm not thinking about anything else but the writing."

The central character will be an eccentric girl who lives where Manawatu grew up. This makes sense, as the children's perspectives are one of the strengths of Auē. She nailed the world view, the way children experience hopes and terrors. It wasn't that hard to do either.

"That felt quite enjoyable and natural to me, and maybe it helped that I still have stuff I wrote when I was a child. Having your thoughts down at that age kind of immortalises them, I guess.

"And I have two children and we're all still kids, really. We're big kids who have to behave like adults most of the time."

Auē by Becky Manawatu (Mākaro Press, $35) is shortlisted for the Ockham New Zealand Book Awards. The winners will be announced on May 12.