The Good Turn by Dervla McTiernan

REVIEW: Like Scotland, Ireland enjoys a compendium of authors writing about contemporary gritty crime.

Among the names spearheading contemporary Éire-style crime fiction is expatriate author, Dervla McTiernan. A former Irish lawyer now resident in Perth, McTiernan has written two previous novels which have garnered huge critical acclaim and even bigger sales.

As with the most compelling novels focusing upon the criminality and darker sides of our nature, McTiernan's work features a renegade, rule breaking detective: DS Cormac Reilly.

Not only has his run in with officialdom been career suicide, it's also seen him excluded geographically to the sleepy Irish seaside town of Roundstone where he partners equally troublesome copper Peter Fisher. There this unorthodox pair are drawn into a series of murders; Fisher's grandmother being one of the victims.

Given McTiernan's background in the legal profession, it's perhaps unsurprising that her take on the thriller is procedure- and plot-driven.

She crafts plots which, in their high turnover of events and details, draw readers in and keeps them gripped. The Good Turn opens up with not one but two dramatic happenings: a suddenly mute child is taken by her cagey mother to a consultant's waiting-room, and a 12-year-old girl out walking her dog is abducted from a quiet neighbourhood.

From there, seemingly significant occurrences become less so while apparently insignificant plot points grow increasingly important. In the midst of this flux, the reader has little time for second guessing, and succumbs to the constant flow of story.

It all makes for the perfect downtime read.

It also makes for a book in which, where there are few certainties, relationships become cornerstones. This is especially so of family, both blood relative and the informal kind outsiders like Fisher and Reilly create from the turmoil of their everyday.

In turn, as in the best of whānau, the redemptive power of belonging to kinfolk triumphs.

The result makes McTiernan's The Good Turn a captivating, if complicated read.



* The Good Turn by Dervla McTiernan, HarperCollins, $35

​Out February 24