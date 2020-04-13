Fiction beats truth for reporter turned author

Newsrooms are full of writers who think they could do better, aim higher, become real authors with books to their name.

Former Christchurch journalist Dan Eaton is one of the few who pulled it off.

Eaton, who worked for Stuff before quitting journalism for a Government job in Wellington, dabbled in creative writing when he worked on long-form features. There was the liberation of no longer having to stick to the facts.

Dan Eaton Writer Dan Eaton thought his terrorism thriller set largely in Queenstown was far-fetched, and then Trump and Brexit happened.

"But it turns out writing is hard, solitary work. Far fewer journalists finish novels than start them," he said. "And there are far, far more unfinished novels sitting in bottom drawers than published works."

His first novel took 10 years. Navigating the world of publishing took two more until, "demoralised and figuring I had nothing to lose," he self-published. That may have been the best decision he ever made.

He sold 22,000 copies of his first novel, The Secret Gospel, in a year. It still sells. The vast majority of sales are ebooks, which can still be sold while physical bookstores are closed by Covid-19.

"Without marketing, or a single mention in traditional media, it remained an Amazon bestseller, at one point hitting number 2 in historical fiction and number 6 in conspiracy thrillers, ahead of big names like Lee Child, Stephen King and John Grisham," he said.

"My return on investment as the publisher has been over 2000 per cent. I've even had to hire an accountant."

The hero of The Secret Gospel is a Kiwi journalist named Alex Fisher. The hero of his second book, No White Lies – a terrorism thriller set largely in Queenstown – is a Kiwi journalist named Will McCormick. These are good thriller names, but then, so is Dan Eaton. Yet neither are directly versions of the author, especially the morally ambiguous McCormick.

No White Lies was written before but published after the real-life terrorism in Christchurch. When he started writing it in 2016, he wondered if his plot was too far-fetched, but when "Americans elected a reality TV star to lead the free world and Britain chose to leave Europe, I was not short on reminders of the old adage that truth is stranger than fiction".

The terror attacks "added to my sense that the themes I'd explored in this story, around truth, lies, terrorism and racism, are real and important".

And they might reach an even broader audience one day. Eaton has just been talking to an executive producer in the US, who wants to pitch it to Netflix.