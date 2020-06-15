Community board lobbies Waipā council to drop book borrowing fees

The Cambridge Community Board is asking the Waipā District Council to rethink its book borrowing fees for adults.

Readers may have to wait another year before they're able to borrow a book from Waipā's public libraries without having to pay for the privilege.

Cambridge Community Board is lobbying the Waipā District Council, in the Waikato, to scrap the 50c fee for adults to take a book home from the Cambridge Library.

The council uses the same fee at its Te Awamutu library and it's believed the two are the only ones in the country to charge adults to borrow a book from a general collection.

Other libraries have special collections, comprising new releases, which they charge a fee for and this is the model the community board wants the council to use.

The board believed the revenue earned from special collections could replace the $170,000 the council collects from book borrowing fees each year.

Board chairperson Sue Milner presented on the book fees to the district council's annual plan hearing recently.

Council staff recommend keeping the fees for the 2020/21 year but a final decision will be made when the annual plan is adopted at the end of June.

Milner said reducing library fees could be a good way for the council to recognise the economic hardship some in the community will be enduring in post Covid-19 times.

"The policy for charging for all adults to borrow books gets many comments from new-comers to the town and current, and it's a deterrent to those who use our library."

Milner said a special collection for rent was something Waipā had in the past.

"I gather that now with the fees on adult book borrowing, we're making less money across all adult borrowing than when we had a rental collection."

She heard some people had to chose between spending money to borrow books or using it to buy food.

"So in the future books are going to be a luxury for a lot of people, we need to look at the importance for books in our community."

At the hearing, Waipā mayor Jim Mylchreest said he could see three options if the book lending fees were scrapped.

"We can reduce the level of service, increase rates to pay for it or look at a rental collection to generate that revenue."

Milner said the rental collection was the board's preferred option.

"People don't mind paying a little extra to get the latest book. That would be my preference, it works in other libraries, don't see why it should not work here," Milner said.

After the hearing, Mylchreest said the revenue from book lending was critical to keep the level of service maintained at the libraries.

He said initially, the suggestion was to stop the charge and put up rates to recover the costs.

"If there is another way of collecting that revenue, then I can't imagine there would be a problem from the council's point of view."

Milner said she would continue to lobby for the book fee to be scrapped, if the council decided to keep the charge for another year.

Waipā libraries reopened under level 2, on May 25.

During the first three days, 1452 items had been borrowed by adults from the Cambridge library, at 50c each, earning $726.

For the same period at the Te Awamutu library, 1145 items had been borrowed by adults, earning $572.50.

Waipā library fees

*Adults can borrow a book or an eBook for 50 cents for 21 days or a magazine for seven days at the same price at Waipā libraries.

*Children and young adult books are free to borrow.

*The district's two libraries cost $2 million to run a year.

*An extra $350,000 is spent on buying new books, each year.

*A new library for Cambridge will be considered over next 10 years.