David Walliams' children's books 'like Little Britain for kids'

Little Britain star David Walliams’ popular children’s books have been called “sneering classist fat-shaming grim nonsense” in an acerbic Twitter debate.

UK food writer and poverty activist Jack Monroe tweeted that she had decided to read Walliams’ books as her son enjoyed them.

“It’s like Little Britain for kids,” she wrote, comparing Walliams’ books to the controversial sketch comedy series he created with Matt Lucas.

Chris Jackson/Getty-Images Comedian turned children’s author David Walliams.

“37m copies sold? Of this sneering classist fat-shaming grim nonsense?”

Monroe continued with a lengthy thread in which she called Walliams out for specific instances of classism, racism, sexism, fat-shaming and other attacks.

She referenced a mother in the book World’s Worst Parents who is a single mum to two sons and is considered boring because she lives in a tower block (low income inner-city housing) and cleans toilets; an aristocrat who is amused by “the misfortune of poor people”; a black teacher with an unpronounceable name who is known as “frizzball”; and a pair of genius twins who are Asian, among other examples.

“’Fat’ as a derogatory description (is found) pretty much throughout,” Monroe wrote.

But she said the target for her vitriol was as much Walliams himself – she did not tag him in her tweets and replaced the first “a” in each of his first and last names with asterisks to remove her tweets from searches on Walliams – as the publishing industry.

“I will call out injustice wherever I see it, and his continual punching down is unjust,” she tweeted, “not to mention the absolute arrogance of thinking you can publish s... like this – and I include every single pair of eyes that signed these books off in that – and nobody will ever hold you to account.”

supplied Walliams’ books were condemned as “sneering classist fat-shaming grim nonsense”.

The thread quickly went viral, with 13,000 likes and 4,000 retweets and comments.

Many of the replies agreed with Monroe’s position, although Walliams’ supporters were also out in force.

“I disagree,” read one comment. “The Boy in the Dress and Gangster Granny are lovely. And if you don’t like Little Britain, don’t watch it. But it was hilarious to me and millions of others who have the confidence to see ourselves wonderfully lampooned. It just takes having a sense of humour.”

Walliams published his first children’s book, The Boy in the Dress, in 2008, five years after he rose to fame as part of Little Britain. He has since written 14 novels, seven picture books and three short story collections.

Walliams and Lucas recently apologised for their use of blackface in Little Britain, shortly after it was removed from streaming platforms Netflix and BBC iPlayer due to offensive content.