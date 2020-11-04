New Zealand author dropped by online retailer Mighty Ape after she made derisive comments about Nanaia Mahuta’s moko

A New Zealand author whose book was dropped by online retailer Mighty Ape after she made derisive comments about Nanaia Mahuta’s moko says she is a victim of “woke culture”.

Mighty Ape ceased sales of Olivia Pierson’s book Western Values Defended: A Primer after it was alerted to a tweet in which Pierson posted a link to a Stuff story about Mahuta’s appointment with what many construed as a racist comment.

“Really?” she wrote. “The face of NZ’s new Foreign Minister? Facial tattoos are not exactly a polished, civilised presentation for a foreign diplomat in the 21st century. Ffs [for f...’s sake]! Jacinda [Ardern] has gone full wokelette on stilts.”

Composite: Stuff Olivia Pierson, right, has come under fire for comments about new foreign affairs minister, Nanaia Mahuta.

Pierson told Stuff she was unaware her book was available on Mighty Ape and learned they had dropped it on Twitter.

READ MORE:

* New hands, new approach to Pacific relations?

* Surprise appointment of Nanaia Mahuta to foreign minister sends 'great message'

* It's Tight Five Two: Māori MPs make splash inside new Labour Cabinet

* Nanaia Mahuta will be foreign minister and the first woman to do the job



“As a private company, they have the right to pull something they do not want to sell,” she said. “Fairness has little to do with anything these days, sadly.”

She thought Mighty Ape took the action because “woke culture seeks to cancel everything it feels offended by. It’s an emotional response, rather than rational. We live in the age of umbrage.”

She stood by her comments, saying she found facial tattoos “ugly and off-putting on anybody, white, brown or black.”

“I can’t help but notice that many strong and fine Māori women do not choose to wear a moko and would not encourage their daughters to either,” she claimed.

Pierson cast doubt on Mahuta’s suitability for the role of foreign affairs minister.

“For Mahuta to represent Māori in this country is fitting and as it should be, but I haven’t found any evidence as to why she has been appointed to represent all of NZ culture on the world stage.”

New Zealand was “a western nation and the office of foreign minister is a democratic, western innovation.”

She called Mahuta’s appointment “a classic case of Maori tokenism and identity politics writ large”.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Nanaia Mahuta has held a number of previous ministerial positions and her appointment has been called “entirely appropriate”.

Elsewhere, it has been hailed as historic.

Mahuta is the first woman to hold the position of foreign affairs minister and has been praised as articulate and competent.

Company director and business advisor Traci Houpapa, who has worked closely with Mahuta in the past, said her appointment was “entirely appropriate, it's the right time, and she's the right person.”

Pierson self-published her book in 2016. Right-wing pundit Lindsay Perigo called it “an eloquent reminder that superstition is the enemy of enlightenment,” but it has also been derided as “nothing but a rant against ‘The Left’.”

On her website, Pierson outlines her personal philosophy, which includes: “A commitment to scientific inquiry (apart from Climate Alarmists)”; “The emancipation of women and children (though sadly most women don’t deserve their vote)”; and “A free and un-coerced media (which is now barely a ghost)”.

On Twitter she has referred to the US president as “God Emperor Trump” and expressed doubt over reporting on Covid-19 death rates.

Since announcing yesterday it would cease sales of Pierson’s book, Mighty Ape has been pulled up on social media for continuing to sell books by the likes of fascist politician Oswald Mosley and Nazi politician Joseph Goebbels.

Mighty Ape have been approached for comment.