Native birds on the page: A whistling of whio, or a raft of little blues?

To celebrate the release of her book, “Birds of Aotearoa New Zealand: Collective Nouns”, illustrator and photographer Melissa Boardman paints some of her feathered friends on the window of Unity Books Wellington.

From a raft of little blue penguins to a chime of titipounamu, the birds of Aotearoa are diverse and charismatic.

When photographer and illustrator Melissa Boardman​ sat down to brainstorm collective nouns, she wanted her labels to reflect that.

Her first book, Birds of Aotearoa New Zealand: Collective Nouns is an illustrated hardback featuring illustrations of more than 90 different bird species, accompanied by a unique collective noun.

The collective nouns are a mixture of those already existing, those adapted from similar overseas birds, and those which Boardman invented herself.

READ MORE:

* Backyard trapper catches Predator Free Ngaio's 10,000th rat in four years

* The Detail: Funding two bodies to produce the same weather forecast

* Proposal to bring back weka to Lower North Island



Supplied Working from home, the March lockdown proved a uniquely productive time for Boardman’s art.

From the forest to the ocean, readers will find popular birds such as the kākāpō, pīwakawaka and tūi, and lesser-known species like tūturuatu (shore plover), pūweto (spotless crake) and pīpipi (brown creeper).

The nouns were created to reflect each bird’s characteristics, whether it be their call, their colouring, or their behaviours.

In the pages you might find a “loot” of weka foraging in the leaf litter, or a “distraction” of New Zealand dotterels darting along the sand.

Little blue penguins return to nesting areas at dusk, gathering in small groups offshore. Boardman has dubbed a group of little blues a “raft”.

Supplied/Melissa Boardman A rummage of great spotted kiwi, from Birds of Aotearoa New Zealand: Collective Nouns, by Melissa Boardman.

Each of the illustrations were hand-painted in gouache, an opaque watercolor paint, and each page features a group of illustrated birds in their natural habitat.

Although illustrations make up the majority of the book, facts are included about each bird species, and their threatened status.

The reader may get a surprise at the end when they realise they have been on a journey, meeting first the least threatened birds, to the most; the critically endangered shorebird, the fairy tern, of which there are only about 40 left.

Supplied/Melissa Boardman A plummet of Australiasian gannet, and an echo of moreporks, from Birds of Aotearoa New Zealand: Collective Nouns, by Melissa Boardman.

“It started with a visit to Zealandia,” Boardman says. She draws only from her own photographs, avoiding anything that could be counted as plagiarism.

She was asked by Harper Collins to create the book in January, and lockdown proved a fruitful time for drawing.

“Everyone was going for walks, and I was painting birds,” she laughs.

Now, 11 months later, the book is available in selected stores, including Unity Books in Wellington, where Boardman has illustrated some birds on the corner window.

Supplied/Melissa Boardman A freeze of Australasian bitterns, and a shadow of black robins, from Birds of Aotearoa New Zealand: Collective Nouns, by Melissa Boardman.

Her favourite is the rifleman/titipounamu, for which Boardman is also the campaign manager for this year’s Bird of the Year competition.

For Boardman, photography and illustrations were a way to pay homage to the wonderful native birds which call our country home.

“It’s a passion,” she says. After that first visit, she spent more and more time at Zealandia. An avid follower of the little groups of riflemen, she knows their nesting spots and favourite gathering perches, and is always in the right place for a good photo.

“Getting amongst the birds, I feel like I can portray them better.”