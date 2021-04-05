Dr Monty Soutar, writing about Māori for New Zealand's future

Several decades ago Dr Monty Soutar knew someone would have a crack at writing the books he is currently working on, he just did not know it would be him.

The historian, Māori scholar and Waitangi Tribunal member has recently been awarded the prestigious, biennial $100,000 Michael King Writer’s Fellowship from Creative New Zealand to finish his trilogy, Kāwai – a saga from the uttermost end of the Earth.

The historical novels narrate the experiences of nine successive generations of one Māori family through pre-colonial, colonial and post-colonial Aotearoa, spanning the 1700s right through to 2018, and will lay bare the impact of European colonisation on New Zealand to a global audience.

“It’s like a history of New Zealand through Māori eyes,” Soutar (Ngāti Porou, Ngāti Awa, Ngāi Tai ki Tāmaki, Ngāti Kahungunu) says, adding that he decided on the books’ historical fiction medium so they could reach younger, more diverse audiences.

READ MORE:

* Our Truth, Ta Mātou Pono: New Zealand on a revolutionary pathway, between Māori and the Crown

* Hardship for Māori in Te Reureu follows land confiscation

* Effort to give relatives of Māori Battalion vets the medals they never received



KEVIN STENT/Stuff Dr Monty Soutar’s Kāwai – a saga from the uttermost end of the Earth explores the impacts colonisation has had on Māori.

The first novel, which will be published in October, begins with the birth of Rongo-i-te-Kai, the ancestor Soutar’s marae is dedicated to in Ruatōria on the North Island’s East Coast. It finishes with the arrival of Christianity to Aotearoa.

The second and third novels cover inter-tribal musket warfare, the New Zealand Land Wars, urbanisation and beyond, and will respectively be published in October 2022 and 2023. Soutar has signed with Auckland-based publishers Bateman Books.

While the books will use real people, rituals, rhythms of life and religion, much of the events are left up to Soutar’s creative interpretation. But Soutar is also using oral histories, whakapapa and genealogical books, family manuscripts, Māori Land Court records and other archival material to inform his writing. “The story shapes itself in that way,” he says.

Rongo-i-te-Kai’s birth was a natural starting place for the series.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Dr Monty Soutar is using a combination of physical and oral resource, as well as creative interpretation to write the books.

“Rongo-i-te-Kai was born out of vengeance – for a killing that happened in a generation before. Most New Zealanders don’t understand things that have happened that long time ago. His story conveys to the reader that Māori have long memories,” he says.

“In the region I come from, people have names from overseas: Libya, Tunisia, Italy. It’s about remembering the past, [the wars]. And that’s a huge part of the motivation of these books. If you don’t educate people about the past, you are bound to repeat it.”

Soutar has been writing since last year’s lockdown. After ruminating on the idea for decades, he drafted several chapters and sent copies to contacts for feedback, all of which was positive. He ended up resigning from his fulltime employment with the Ministry for Culture and Heritage to work on the project.

But writing has not been without its own challenges. Soutar, who is used to dealing with facts and exact detail, has at times struggled with fictionalising or filling in the gaps of stories where there is not much publicly available information.

In te reo Māori the trilogy’s title, Kāwai, means line of descent, lineage or pedigree.

This too was an easy choice.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff “If you don’t educate people about the past, you are bound to repeat it,” Dr Monty Soutar says.

“My thinking is all tied up with identity,” Soutar says. “If you know who you are, where you came from and who your ancestors were, you’re more likely to go through life with confidence.

“I think that’s the reason I’ve been able to meet my life’s challenges – I know who I am, I know my past. I don’t live in the past but it gives me reassurance, so I can move forward.”

Soutar feels a certain degree of pressure – doing justice to the stories passed down to him from his ancestors. He is also still figuring out the appropriate blurring of line between fiction and reality, even down to the use of people’s actual names, or how much detail can be omitted from certain stories for them to still remain historically accurate.

“I don’t think [my ancestors] entrusted me with it so I could keep it to myself. I think because I had the skills to convey this through writing, perhaps that’s why. Maybe this wasn’t all chance. That I had a greater purpose in receiving this material.”

He says the trilogy’s publication feels timely, with a global focus on New Zealand due to Covid-19, New Zealand history being taught in all schools and kura from 2022, and efforts to further integrate te reo Māori into modern society ramping up nationwide.

He hopes readers – especially youth/rangatahi – will come away with greater understanding and appreciation about the issues Māori have and continue to face in Aotearoa.

With youth specifically, “so much latent ability” gets lost somewhere along the line, Soutar says. Part of that is due to what they are taught – “or not taught” – which he says is another driver in his finishing the series.

“I really do believe I’m meant to do this,” Soutar says. “It’s an important story to tell, to help New Zealand as a nation move forward. I think there’s something else happening here that’s bigger than me.

“We’re never going to be able to put fully right what’s happened but to carry that grievance forward is [a burden]. Forgiveness of the other party is, in essence, what this saga is about. It gets to a point when drinking poison is only affecting me, not the other person.”