Mighty Ape pulls 'transphobic' books from sale after public outcry

The results of Counting Ourselves, New Zealand's first transgender health survey, have been released.

Transgender Kiwis have accused retailers Paper Plus and Mighty Ape of selling “transphobic” books, which describe being transgender as a mental illness.

The books in question are Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing our Daughters by Abigail Shrier and When Harry Became Sally: Responding to the Transgender Moment by Ryan T. Anderson.

Both books examine the notion of rapid-onset gender dysphoria (ROGD), a term coined by an American professor in 2016 to describe an alleged epidemic of youth coming out as trans due to social contagion and mental illness.

SCREENSHOT The books 'Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing our Daughters’ and 'When Harry Became Sally' were both available from Paper Plus and Mighty Ape.

Cerian Rees was one of a number of people who sent emails to Paper Plus and Mighty Ape expressing concern over the books.

Rees said the books spread lies and misinformation about transgender people, and could be used to justify bigotry or harassment towards the community.

“One of the main lies pushed is the notion of ‘rapid onset dysphoria’, which is made up pseudoscience that anti-trans lobbies use to attack vulnerable youth.

“I would hate to be a trans kid who came across these books on a shelf, or even worse, my parents buying one and letting it guide them on how to treat me,” Rees said.

Amazon has removed When Harry Became Sally from its website, saying it will not sell books that portray being transgender, or any other gender identity or sexual orientation, as mental illnesses.

Irreversible Damage can still be purchased from Amazon.

Waikato University psychology lecturer Dr Jaimie Veale said books like those promoted fear and hatred of transgender people.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/Stuff Jamie Veale is a psychologist at Waikato University. (File photo)

“This puts us at serious risk of worsening this stigma, discrimination, and violence. I haven’t read these books, but I can see with a title like ‘the transgender craze seducing our daughters’ that this sort of work is clearly designed to promote fear, hatred, and extremist anti-transgender views, at an already marginalised group,” Veale said.

“I’m also aware that there are publications similar to these that promote potentially harmful conspiracy theories about trans people being a product of the medical community.”

A spokesman for OutLine, a rainbow mental health organisation, said it was “disappointing” to see books like this advertised for sale.

“The false ideas in these books are hateful and have the potential to cause real damage to our trans and non-binary whānau.

ROSS GIBLIN/STUFF Alex Ker realised in his early teens that he was transgender after talking to a teacher. (First published September 2020)

“These books take advantage of genuinely concerned parents and use misinformation to radicalise them against their children.”

The spokesman said parents who had questions about their child’s gender could access OutLine’s parent’s resource at outline.org.nz/parents or free call 0800 OUTLINE between 6pm-9pm.

Mighty Ape said books on its site were automatically imported from Nielsen’s BookData database, which compiled books that had been published publicly.

“While we do try to monitor this as much as we can, due to the sheer volume of books published each year, some material we would not typically be comfortable selling can slip through the cracks,” it said in a statement.

“I have notified our books product manager, and both books have now been removed from our website. I sincerely apologise for any hurt or disappointment this may have caused.”

At the time of publication, both books had been pulled from Mighty Ape.

Paper Plus was approached for comment but did not respond.