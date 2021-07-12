National Library signs 'historic' agreement to donate 600,000 books to online archive

The National Library will donate 600,000 books that it was planning to cull from its overseas collection to a United States-based internet archive that will make digital copies of the works freely available online.

National Librarian Rachel Esson announced the “historic” agreement on Monday, saying books left at the end of the library’s review process would be donated to the Internet Archive, a digital library with the self-stated mission of universal access to all knowledge.

“This is a great outcome for us,” Esson said.

The agreement comes after months of controversy and uncertainty regarding the cull of the books, mostly written by non-Kiwi authors.

National Librarian Rachel Esson

About 50,000 books in the Overseas Published Collection have already been culled to free up space for New Zealand material in the library’s burgeoning storage facilities. Those books were given to libraries and other institutions, including a Lions Club, which sold many at a book fair. Excess books from the fair were passed on to booksellers, Esson said.

While libraries have requested a further 10,000 books slated for de-listing, the rest would be physically shipped to America for long-term storage, via a digitisation facility in the Philippines.

The archive has agreed to pay for packaging, transport and digitisation costs, and the export had been signed off by the Ministry for Culture and Heritage under the Protected Objects Act.

The Internet Archive provides free access to collections of digitised material including websites, games, music, films and millions of books.

It has, however, been embroiled in a court case where four major publishers, including three major United States publishers – HarperCollins, Penguin Random House and Hachette Book Group – allege the archive is engaged in “wilful mass copyright infringement” regarding allegedly infringed works it’s published.

Esson said the archive agreed to remove any material from its library service at the request of any rights holders. The library would also attempt to contact publishers and authors using its “international networks” before shipping the books.

“We’ve done our best to mitigate copyright concerns,” Esson said.

Jenny Nagle, chief executive of the New Zealand Society of Authors

The groups are trying to block the non-profit’s operations and recover damages, but the archive claims it’s protected by fair use laws.

Michael Pringle, a spokesman for Book Guardians Aotearoa, a group that’s been lobbying to get the library to stop its cull, said the donation was “not a better solution”, and suspected a lack of money was the reason behind it.

“How can a government department give away public assets for free?”

Jenny Nagle, chief executive of the Society of Authors, said the National Library was supporting a “bad actor on the global stage”.

“This is an incredibly foolish move ... authors remain below the poverty line.”

Sydney Shep is a kaitiaki of the Alexander Turnbull Library and associate professor at Victoria University of Wellington

But Sydney Shep, a Te Herenga Waka-Victoria University of Wellington associate professor and kaitiaki of the Alexander Turnbull Library, said the donation offered a balanced solution that kept in mind the needs of the many groups who used the books – researchers, the public, academics. “I’m confident the library has signed off on those issues to the best it can, in line with international practice.”

Esson said the books, most of which are out of print and which have an average publication date of between 1965 and 1969, may see increased use once digitised. “Everyone wants the same thing – a strong library sector.”

The library expected to start sending books away within the next year. Digitised copies will be available on the archive in two years, and may be borrowed by one person at a time.