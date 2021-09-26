A Wairarapa writer dreams of his old home, from Paris, in a story of child abductions

A manuscript which details a spate of child abductions in a quiet, yet supposedly nosey, Wairarapa has won an Australasian writing prize.

From his home in Paris, France, Tom Baragwanath has been writing about his hometown of Wainuioru​, and nearby Masterton, for his debut fiction novel, Paper Cage.

“As idyllic as the Wairarapa is and as Masterton can be, there is that underbelly and elements that are rough,” he says.

After what he estimates has been 500,000 words spent drafting other manuscripts, ideas and then eventually, Paper Cage, Baragwanath has been given a $10,000 advance won through the 2021 Michael Gifkins​ Prize. The prize secured publication of his novel by September 2022.

During on an online ceremony, he was announced as the 2021 prize winner at the same time Gigi Fenster​, the 2020 winner, launched her psychological thriller Good Winter.

She found writing after working in policy and law in Wellington, before heading moving for a quieter life in Ōtaki to focus more on creative writing.

Supplied Writer Tom Baragwanath, who is based in Paris, won the $10,000 Michael Gifkins Prize.

Baragwanath’s own story is similar. But instead of moving to a small town, he left Wellington for Europe and decided to take the plunge into writing while living in Paris.

He shares his apartment with his wife, Dianny​. She’s a lawyer working in international arbitration.

“That’s one way to ensure one of us has some steady work,” he chuckles.

“It’s definitely a bit of a leap of faith to focus on writing full-time when you don’t know what will happen. You have to be cool with completely failing.”

They live together not far from the Père Lachaise Cemetery, home to more than one million bodies, but famous due to its residents such as the singers Edith Piaf and Jim Morrison.

He goes for walks along Père Lachaise, “it’s a really beautiful place”, but doesn’t quite understand why famous people’s graves are now tourist attractions.

When so many films, shows and novels are based in Paris – cliché as many may be – it seems strange Baragwanath hasn’t capitalised on actually living in the city. He’s found himself in something of a film set, by a fortune and coincident. In Paris, he studied at the University of Kent – via a satellite campus – learning creative writing.

They’d wanted to move to Europe before Brexit took full effect, because he had a British passport.

That meant leaving his job at Price Waterhouse Cooper, and before that in the public service. He’d worked in marketing, studied law and worked in a range of policy roles. But since school, he’d known he wanted to write.

He convinced his bosses at PWC to let him study fiction writing during the days. “It was kind of unusual for a company like that, but they let me do that,” he says.

“I got great instruction there and one particular teacher, William Brandt, told me ‘no one ever makes a living from writing, so as long as your goal with that, you’ll have a better time’.”

And so, while a new career may not have eventuated from writing fiction, a very enjoyable hobby and now side hustle did.

Not relying on it for a career keeps Baragwanath’s writing sort of free, he reckons.

And so he spends his mornings writing about home.

“I really miss being back there. Like I said, being away for this long – especially with Covid meaning I can’t actually come back without a lot of drama – being able to work in this novel is a way to transport myself back there. I really do miss it, even though Paris is pretty great.

That’s one good thing about being a writer in Paris: The working day starts around 10am.