Photographer Anne Noble collaborates with experts and wordsmiths to explore the beauty of the bee in a new book

Photographer Anne Noble says bees are wonderful as an indicator species, at the visible end of an invisible world which humans are harming.

For a while, Anne Noble had a freezer full of dead bees.

With a little help from her reluctant husband, the photographer plucked the wings from them one by one, until she had a small pile, and some inspiration.

The bees came from a colony which had collapsed due to commercial spraying, and given to her by the farmer who owned them.

Of course, it was all in the name of art. Noble’s new book, Conversātiō: In the Company of Bees sets her astounding photographs against the issues of ecosystem collapse and climate change in a series of newly commissioned essays, putting the spotlight on that most important insect, the European bee.

Noble has kept bees since 2010. “For anyone who becomes a beekeeper, it’s the most wonderful journey to learning about them. The hive is a fascinating complex living system,” .

Kate Green/Stuff With its beautiful linen dust jacket, “Conversātiō: In the Company of Bees” sets astounding photographs against a series of newly commissioned essays, putting the spotlight on that most important insect, the European bee.

“Pets become part of your family, but bees are wild. To have bees means you have to understand them.”

Responsibility for the world they inhabited meant she was constantly thinking about their needs; did they have enough food? What was flowering? Were they able to access enough pollen? Did she leave them enough honey in their hives?

“As an artist, one of the underlying things I’m interested in is how we form relationships with the places we live in,” she said. “I was just observing bees, and started photographing them. The first time I saw my hive swarm and land in a pōhutukawa tree nearby was extraordinary.”

As an indicator species, bees were wonderful. “They're at the visible end of an invisible world we’re harming.”

The book is co-produced by Dr Zara Stanhope, director of the Govett Brewster Gallery in New Plymouth, and Anna Brown, the book’s designer, a long-time collaborator of Noble’s. It’s a beautiful object – dark blue, white and gold on a linen dust jacket.

MONIQUE FORD / STUFF Jane Harding keeps four beehives in her back garden in Wilton, Wellington, a project she first took on to help pollinate her abundant garden.

Along with photographs showing the beauty of translucent bee wings, and photograms from the wings of dead bees – the product of many hours of delicate tweezer work – there is a black and white series of electron microscope images.

“As a photographer and an artist, I’m interested in all the machines we use to see the world.”

Cameras were a machine, as were electron microscopes. “It produces data which is then translated into images, way beyond what we can see.”

Supplied Noble used an electron microscope to create portraits of dead bees, the images taking on strange qualities, as though “covered with dust, like objects in a strange museum”.

She used the microscope to create portraits, placing a dead bee in the tiny vacuum chamber and using the machine as a camera.

The resulting images took on strange qualities. With these images, there was no sense of light. “They look like they’ve been covered with dust, like objects in a strange museum.”

Noble was intrigued by the way different kinds of light played with the wings. “I used film and my body and exposed the wings inside a roll of film, and exposed them through my hands.”

Supplied Noble experimented with the way different kinds of light played with the wings of dead bees.

As the light passed through her hands, her hand became the camera, and with a new perspective came new ways of understanding.

“I don’t think art offers solutions, but I think it offers challenges and new ways to see and imagine.”