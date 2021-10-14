Katherine Mansfield's love letters published in new book

Woman in Love: Katherine Mansfield's Love Letters is being released on Mansfield’s birthday, October 14.

A book of writer Katherine Mansfield’s love letters is being published on her birthday.

Its foreword is co-written by Wellington-born Richard Curtis, who is one of Britain’s most-successful comedy screenwriters, and his daughter, Scarlett. The collection of letters, edited by Nicola Saker, is being released on the anniversary of Mansfield’s birthday, which is October 14.

It is a fundraiser for Katherine Mansfield House & Garden, the Wellington house where Mansfield was born in 1888.

“It’s a huge honour to be asked to write a foreword to this beautiful book … what a wonder [her stories] are. The delicacy, the wit, the beauty, every character and environment magically conjured, stories perfectly told–light as air and as deep as the sea,” Curtis, who is also the writer of the smash-hit films Notting Hill, Four Weddings And A Funeral, and Bridget Jones's Diary, said.

READ MORE:

* Karen Walker helps raise funds for Katherine Mansfield House & Garden

* Cutting the cake for Katherine Mansfield's birthday

* Review: The Case of Katherine Mansfield at Hamilton Gardens Arts Festival



“She is the most extraordinary person … You immediately wished you’d met her, known her. And then, by the end of the book, you feel you have.”

supplied Richard and Scarlett Curtis. Curtis was born in Wellington.

Scarlett Curtis is a writer and curator of The Sunday Times bestseller and award-winning Feminists Don’t Wear Pink (and Other Lies) and It’s Not OK to Feel Blue (and Other Lies), and is a member of the board of the Women’s Prize for Fiction, the United Kingdom’s most prestigious annual book award celebrating and honouring fiction written by women.

“I first discovered Katherine Mansfield at university. Among a murky sea of male literary titans she was a shining beacon of femininity, wit and excellence. Katherine was expansive, wild and complex. She loved deeply, observed avidly, lived fearlessly,” Scarlett Curtis said.

Phil Reid A photo of late writer Katherine Mansfield from The Turnbull Library collection.

Saker said Mansfield and Richard Curtis shared not only their place of birth but also lives fuelled by creativity. The Curtis’s foreword “is, itself, a love letter to Katherine Mansfield”.

The collection captures love in its many forms, Saker said. There were letters to lovers, but also to family, friends and fellow creatives, including Virginia Woolf.