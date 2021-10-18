International concern about Internet Archive-National Library deal

An international group of authors including Sir Philip Pullman are concerned about the National Library's partnership with the Internet Archive.

“To find that a great national library like that of New Zealand is collaborating in a scheme to break the cherished copyright laws and give our work away for nothing is profoundly shocking,” said Pullman, the president of the United Kingdom Society of Authors, in a recent letter sent to the library.

This week Wellington QC Hugh Rennie sent a separate letter to National Librarian Rachel Esson, alleging the library was taking legal advice from a lawyer unauthorised to practise in Aotearoa.

Rennie was responding to Esson’s claim that an “international copyright lawyer” indicated any breach of international and local copyright law was “unfounded”.

Supplied National Librarian Rachel Esson says it recently contacted rights-holders, offering them to opt out of the donation.

“In the Crown sector, especially for a National Library holding the public’s asset on trust, the requirement is to obtain a formal opinion from the Solicitor-General that your intended action is lawful,” Rennie wrote.

A separate legal opinion from Andrew Brown QC and barrister Jack Oliver-Hood found the library was “unquestionably liable” for copyright infringement in New Zealand courts, the Publishers’ Association, Authors’ Society and Copyright Licensing NZ alleged in a third letter recently sent to the library.

“[The National Library] may possibly have thought that, because it is not digitising the works and because it will not be communicating the books to users in New Zealand, that it has no liability. If this were the case, NLNZ is sadly mistaken,” that letter said.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Sir Philip Pullman, right, talking to the Duchess of Cornwall, has added his name to the growing list of people who hold concerns about the deal.

“It is not too late for [the library] to halt the unwise and infringing steps it has embarked on by cancelling the contract.”

The three organisations oppose the deal, which will see 600,000 books donated to the United States-based Internet Archive. The archive plans to digitise the books and make them available online. The library had no room to store the books as its collection grew bigger.

The Authors Society’, Publishers’ Association and Copyright Licensing had written to the Attorney-General and Ministry for Culture and Heritage, asking them to investigate the deal, but had yet not heard back.

On Sunday, Esson said the library was trying to enable readers to access and use the books, while preserving their creators’ interests.

The library recently contacted rights-holders of the titles, offering them the opportunity to opt out of the donation–an approach Esson claimed was earlier “recommended” by Copyright Licencing.

The library was pleased the rarely accessed or used books would not be destroyed.

The Internet Archive would make books available to users on a one-to-one basis using Controlled Digital Lending, which mirrored physical lending. “Controls will be put in place to prevent users downloading or copying content from digitised titles,” Esson said.

In the United States publishing giants Hachette, HarperCollins, Penguin Random House and Wiley have filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against the archive, arguing it is engaged in an industrial piracy operation. No date had been set for the next hearing in the proceedings.